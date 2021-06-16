North Harford girls, Harford Tech boys track and field teams wins region meets

Havre de Grace finished second among the boys’ teams. Jaylen Day ran 15.85 in the 110 hurdles for his sixth win without a defeat this season. In the 300 hurdles Demontez Chin took second place in a personal best 43.83. Chin, Day, Hamed Diallo, and Alex Coutts clocked 1:36.92 in the 4x200 relay to place second. The same four ran 3:45.89 in the 4x400 for third place.