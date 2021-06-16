North Harford girls, Harford Tech boys track and field teams wins region meets

The North Harford girls captured the team title in the 2A East Region track and field meet Tuesday at Kent Island. They made it look easy, scoring 129 points to win by 47 over North Caroline, the runner-up in the 11-team field.
They accomplished the feat by winning three events. Darian Hauf won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet for her ninth straight win this season. Laurel Brown won the 800 in 2:25.97 and took second in the 1600 in 5:43.59. The foursome of Brown, Kayla Smith, Emily Iampieri, and Finley Lavin won the 4x400 in 4:29.31.
Winning the team title was, however, a team effort of depth and breadth.
Two other Hawk relay teams finished second to qualify for the state meet. The team of Hauf, Annike Peterson, Hannah Burgess, and Aubrey Hyman ran 54.04 in the 4x100. And Lavin, Sierra Weaver, Madison Kingsley, and Emily Iampieri were the runners-up in 4x800 in 11:33.10.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the state meet, which for 2A will be held Saturday in Landover.
Lavin finished second in the 400 in 1:01.84, and Kayla Smith was second in the 300 hurdles in 51.80.
The O’Leary sisters scored well in the discus, even though conditions were not favorable for long throws. Erin O’Leary took second place at 101-1, finishing close behind Elkton’s Sytieia Brown (102-10). Anna O’Leary was third at 94-10.
Other third-place finishes were by Hauf in the 100 in 13.12 and Ally Kozak in the pole vault at 7-6. Finishing fourth were Peterson in the triple jump, Brown in the high jump, Burgess in the 100 hurdles, and Anna O’Leary in the shot put.
Simpson leads Tech boys to 2A East title
Shimon Simpson won three events to lead the Harford Tech boys to a tie for the team title in the 2A East meet.
The senior won the 110 hurdles in 15.20, the 300 hurdles by a 4-second margin in 41.81, and the triple jump at 41-2. He also ran the 4x100 relay with Antwain Shaw, and Kevin and Kelvin Mendez to finish third in 45.15, 0.06-second away from advancing to state.
The Cobras also won the 4x800 relay in 8:53.03 with the team of Tyler Marrow, Nathan Deveno, Alexander Fritzges, and John Saltysiak. Marrow finished second in the 800 in a personal best 2:07.28 later in the meet.
Kelvin Mendez added 14 points in the jumps. He placed second to Simpson in the triple jump at 40-4 and third in the long jump at 18-4, just short of qualifying for the state meet.
Tech scored 107 points, tying for the title with Wicomico
The Tech girls’ string of regional meet wins ended with a fifth-place finish. The team, short much of its senior talent for the postseason, did however get its normally spectacular performance from Caitlyn Bobb.
She won three events to score 30 of her team’s 71 points, winning the 100 in 12.09, the 200 in 24.88, and the 400 in 54.99. Her winning margin in the 400 was almost 6 seconds.
Kirsten Annan added 18 points with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles in 16.14, a personal best, a third place in the triple jump at 31-6, and fourth in the long jump at 14-4. Sara Busch was the runner-up in the pole vault at 8 feet.
Fallston placed 10th among the boys’ teams and advanced two to the state meet. Gabe Tomko won the pole vault at 9-0, and Alex Xavier placed second in the 3200 in 10:56.03.
For the North Harford boys, freshman James Ortt qualified for state in the 1600 by placing second in 4:50.26.
Sophomores lead in 3A North meet
Sophomore standouts Ashton Tolson, Calvin Karanja, and Sean Townes led Harford athletes in the 3A North Region meet at Dundalk Monday.
Tolson, of C. Milton Wright, won the 800 in 2:01.53 and the 1600 in 4:32.46, the latter by about 30 meters over teammate Bryan Key, who was second in 4:37.74.
Andrew Hall gave CMW a third victory with a 38-5 1/2 triple jump. Alex Reimert qualified by placing second in both hurdle events. Alex Comeaux missed advancing by one place in the 3200 in 10:43.78.
Karanja was a double winner for Edgewood. He ran a personal best of 40.75 seconds in the 300 hurdles after winning the 110 hurdles in 16.52. Townes won the 400 in 49.50, becoming only the third Edgewood 400-meter runner ever to dip under 50.0. He also placed third in the 100 in 11.47.
Townes and Karanja teamed with Jonathan Foster and Jalen Kelley to run 45.08 in the 4x100 relay but missed advancement with a third-place finish.
Bel Air won the boys 4x400 relay in 3:31.86 with the team of Thomas Hammond, Roger Priebe, Matthew Collins, and Jack Hynes. Jacob Barsam placed second in the long jump with a personal best of 19-11 1/2. Matthew Reynolds placed third in the pole vault at 10-6.
Aberdeen won the boys’ 4x800, missing the school record by 2 seconds in 8:22.64 with the team of Holden Cross, Donovan Peyton, Zachary Kiedrowski, and Daniel Wilson. Wilson, a sophomore, finished second in the 800 later in the meet in 2:03.46.
Edwards wins the long jump for Aberdeen
Sophomore Sumer Edwards won the 3A North long jump with a personal best of 16-2 1/2. She achieved another best in placing third in the triple jump at 31-9. She was also fourth in the 100 in 13.73 and ran with Eliana Peyton, Loray Lee, and Isabella Miller in the 4x200 relay, placing third in 1:51.96.
Aberdeen had two third-place finishes in the throws: Monique Rollins with a 28-4 shot put and Elizabeth Pugh with an 83-1 in the discus. Peyton finished third in 200 in 27.73 and Lee, fourth in 27.79.
For Bel Air, Morgan Loewe won the 1600 in 5:32.96, and Elizabeth Pickett placed second in the 3200 in 11:08.32. It was her first defeat in the middle distances this season.
Placing third in the 3200 was Edgewood’s Delaney Saulsbury in 12:50.97.
CMW’s Katie McNesby acquired third-place awards in the vertical jumps. She cleared 9-0 in the pole vault and 4-6 in the high jump. Third place also went to the CMW girls’ 4x800 team of Abbey Blair, Maya Watts, Ella Swayne, and Lauren Tooman in 11:38.42.
Dalling leads Huskies in IA East
Claire Dalling won two events and led Patterson Mill to second place among 13 teams in the 1A East Regional Monday.
Dalling, a sophomore, won the 800 in 2:34.08 and the 1600 in 5:52.46. Hers were two of the five wins the Huskies collected on the Bo Manor track Monday.
Sophomore Eliana Joslin won the long jump at 14-11 and carried the baton with Kayla Barr, Bailee Brooks, and Juliette Bujak to win the 4x100 in 53.90.
Gwen Bates also qualified by finishing second behind Dalling in the 1600 in 5:57.02; she also took third in the 800.
The Huskies’ fifth win came in the boys’ competition when Cameron Dawson cleared 6-0 in the high jump. He also qualified for the state meet in two other jumps. He sailed 20-8 1/4 in the long jump and 40-5 1/2 in the triple jump, placing second in both.
The boys’ 4x100 team of Kameron Lewis, Tom Niblock, Trent Stupalski, and Adam Hanzelik placed second in 45.71, 0.11-second behind first.
Havre de Grace finished second among the boys’ teams. Jaylen Day ran 15.85 in the 110 hurdles for his sixth win without a defeat this season. In the 300 hurdles Demontez Chin took second place in a personal best 43.83. Chin, Day, Hamed Diallo, and Alex Coutts clocked 1:36.92 in the 4x200 relay to place second. The same four ran 3:45.89 in the 4x400 for third place.
For the Havre de Grace girls, Akcire Allston-Buck won the 100 hurdles in 17.04 but settled for second place in the high jump behind teammate Marie Webb. Both cleared 4-8. Lillian Alexander and Mackenna Senko also qualified for the state meet with second place finishes: Alexander in the 400 in 1:03.98 and Senko in the 800 in 2:44.76.
Joppatowne’s Jaylin Johnson placed second in the high jump at 5-10 to become the team’s only qualifier.