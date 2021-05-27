Harford track and field athletes shine in season’s last meets

Perhaps motivated by learning there will be an MPSSAA state championship meet in June after all, Harford track and field athletes came up with big performances in the last of their scheduled tri and quad meets last Friday.
North Harford’s Darian Hauf broke the county record in the pole vault by 2 inches, clearing 11 feet 8 inches, the best vault performance by a Maryland high school girl this season. The former county record of 11-6, which she tied three weeks earlier, stood for 23 years.
Hunter Rae Green of Harford Tech triple-jumped 36-8 1/4 in a meet at C. Milton Wright to win by a margin of 9 feet. Her personal best of 37-2 1/4, recorded one week earlier, ranks no. 2 in the MPSSAA this season and is just 4 inches short of the Harford County record.
Erin O’Leary flung the discus to a new North Harford school record of 118-3, raising the record for the fifth time this season and achieving the fourth best performance on the all-time Harford list in the event.
Sprinter extraordinaire Caitlyn Bobb ran the 800 for only the second time May 21, clocking 2:19.0 in a meet at CMW, showing that she is rounding into shape to run the 400 meters for Bermuda in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
In a meet at Havre de Grace, Edgewood senior Evelyn Smith ran the 200 in 26.4 and the 400 in 60 seconds flat, the best girls’ times in the county this season outside of Bobb’s performances.
Sophomore Sean Townes of Edgewood won the 400 in a meet at North Harford in 50.7 seconds, the best time in the county this season.
C. Milton Wright sophomore Ashton Tolson ran 1:59.32 in the 800 meters in the Project Creek invitational in Silver Spring, bettering 2 minutes for the first time.
Jaylin Johnson triples for Joppatowne
Joppatowne’s Jaylin Johnson was a triple winner in a four-team meet against Aberdeen, Edgewood, and host Havre de Grace. The versatile senior cleared 6 feet in the high jump, flew 18-4 in the long jump, and won the 200 in 23.3. The Mariners had one other winner, Owen Skelly in the shot put at 38-7.
For Aberdeen, Donovan Peyton won the 1600 in 4:50.0, then teamed with Makai Credell, Daniel Wilson, and Holden Cross to win the 4x400 in 3:39.7. David Blackwell won the discus for the Eagles at 95-8.
Edgewood sophomore, Sean Townes won the 100 in 11.5 before running 50.7 to win the 400. In the 3200, the Ram’s Aman Tripathi won in 10:35.0, 9 tenths ahead of teammate Ryan Buddenbohn. Gavin Stowell won the 300 hurdles in 49.1.
Two of the county’s top hurdlers met in the 110-meter highs. Jaylen Day of Havre de Grace ran 16.0 to nip Edgewood’s Calvin Karanja by 2 tenths. Karanja later led off two relays, which won in top county times. He teamed with Isaiah Megginson, Jonathan Foster, and Jalen Kelley to win the 4x100 in 45.0 and the 4x200 in 1:35.1.
Jalen Day also won the triple jump at 37-8. The Warriors’ Sam Teefy won the pole vault at 9-6, and Alex Coutts, the 800 in 2:15.4.
In the girls’ events, Aberdeen’s Ireion Carter stepped into the spotlight by winning the long jump at 14-7 and triple jump at 29-11, then running with Loray Lee, Isabella Miller, and Eliana Peyton to win the 4x200 with a county-leading time of 1:52.7. In the 100 dash, Sumer Edwards won in 13.5. Also for Aberdeen, the Pugh sisters took 1-2 in the throws. Elizabeth Pugh won the discus at 84-4, and the shot put at 25-6. Lynnea Pugh placed second in both.
For Havre de Grace, Akcire Allston-Buck won the high jump at 4-8 and 100 hurdles in 18.7. Marie Webb won the 300 hurdles in 54.5. Freshman Lillian Alexander won the 800 in 2:35.0, and Mackenna Senko, the 1600 in 6:25.1 for the Warriors.
The Edgewood girls secured two individual wins. Delaney Saulsbury won the 3200 in 13:00.3, and Oluwatomisin Aderemi, the pole vault at 5-6.
North Harford girls win 13 events
The North Harford girls completed the abbreviated regular season looking like the best team in the county -- setting records and winning 13 of the 18 events against Patterson Mill and Fallston.
The records came from Darian Hauf in the pole vault and Erin O’Leary in the discus. Both were double winners. Hauf remained undefeated in the 100, and O’Leary won her secondary event, the shot put, for the fourth time in seven meets.
Sophomore standout Finley Lavin won the 200 in 26.5 and 400 in 1:00.9. Laurel Brown took the 1600 in 5:36.7, and high jump at 4-8, and Elizabeth Ballistreri won both hurdle races, clocking 17.3 and 51.2. Lina Goetz took the 3200 in 14:36.7, and Kayla Barr, the long jump at 13-8 for the Hawks.
For Patterson Mill, Claire Dalling finished first in the 800 in 2:29.5 and teamed with Gwen Bates, Maie Ikemoto, and Lauren Lenhoff to win the 4x800. The Huskies also won the 4x100 and 4x200. For Fallston, Lyndsey Kregel won the triple jump at 29-3 after taking second in the high jump at 4-8.
In the boys’ events, Cameron Dawson accounted for four of Patterson Mills’ seven individual wins, prevailing in the 300 hurdles in 50.4; high jump, 5-8; long jump, 18-0; and triple jump 39-1. Kameron Lewis added victories in the 200 in 23.8, and 400 in 59.9. Berkeley Tisch won the 1600 in 4:59.7.
Fallston senior Tyler Flatau lowered his best time in the 800, winning in 2:02.0. Caleb Turner remained unbeaten through six races in the 100, winning in a hand-timed 11.1. In the 3200, Alex Xavier won in a personal best of 10:30.8. Gabe Tomko won the 110 hurdles in 19.1 and pole vault at 9 feet. Austin Loss tossed 33-6 1/2 in the shot put and 91-2 in the discus, winning both.
Laura Velez-Sequi: unbeaten in the hurdles
Laura Velez-Segui won the hurdle double in a meet against Bel Air and host C.M. Wright. In doing so, the Harford Tech senior extended her unbeaten streak in the hurdles this season to 10. Her times in the meet — 16.6 in the 100 and 48.8 for the 300 — are the best among the hurdlers in the Section 1 qualifier for the state meet on June 7 at North East.
Other wins for the Tech girls came from Caitlyn Bobb in the 800, Nya Ray in the 100 in 12.9, and Hunter Rae Green in the long jump and triple jump.
Shimon Simpson, another Tech hurdler who is unbeaten this spring, ran a personal best of 41.2 in winning the 300 hurdles. His time one week earlier in the 110 hurdles, 14.8 seconds, is the best in the county this season.
Godfred Acheampong, a rapidly improving junior, led the Tech boys in scoring with a triple win. He pole-vaulted 11-6, long-jumped 18-0, and triple-jumped 37-10, all personal bests. The team also got wins from Kevin Mendez in the 100, 11.5, and 200, 23.8; and from Jarrett Monroe in the high jump, 5-4.
CMW’s Ashton Tolson won the 1600 in 4:29.0 and towed teammate Bryan Key to a personal best of 4:33.0 in second place. Key later won the 800 in 2:10.0. Alex Reimert won the 110 hurdles in 18.5, and Donovan Nelson, the discus at 104-5 for the Mustangs. Katie McNesby won the pole vault with a new personal best of 9-6, and Lydia Sherly took first in the 400 in 1:08.0.
The Loewe sisters won two events for Bel Air. Morgan Loewe ran 5:30 to win the 1600, and freshman Keira Loewe clocked 29.5 in the 200. Another freshman, Morgan Hennigan, earned a double victory in the throws with 26-9 in the shot put and 75-4 in the discus.
For the Bel Air boys, Bryce Knoll ran a personal best 10:55.0 in the winning the 3200. Charles Hammond clocked his best 400 time in winning in 56.2, and Alexander Visconti raised his personal best in the shot put for the fifth time this season, winning with a 36-10.