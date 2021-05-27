Harford track and field athletes shine in season’s last meets

In the girls’ events, Aberdeen’s Ireion Carter stepped into the spotlight by winning the long jump at 14-7 and triple jump at 29-11, then running with Loray Lee, Isabella Miller, and Eliana Peyton to win the 4x200 with a county-leading time of 1:52.7. In the 100 dash, Sumer Edwards won in 13.5. Also for Aberdeen, the Pugh sisters took 1-2 in the throws. Elizabeth Pugh won the discus at 84-4, and the shot put at 25-6. Lynnea Pugh placed second in both.