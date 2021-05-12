North Harford’s Darian Hauf ties county pole vault record at track and field meet

Bel Air junior Elizabeth Pickett, who began track as a sprinter, continues her impressive performances as a middle-distance runner. Against Patterson Mill Last Friday she won the 3,200 without a serious challenge in 11:06.8. Her time is the second fastest ever by a Harford County girl. Only six-time state track champ Jenny Howard of Fallston, whose best was 10:51.03, has run faster. In a meet at Bel Air Monday, Pickett ran 2:24.0 in the 800 and 5:17.7 in the 1600, making her the fastest in the county in three events. Behind her in the 800, Laurel Brown finished second in a North Harford school record 2:24.9.