North Harford’s Darian Hauf ties county pole vault record at track and field meet

Darian Hauf brought a county pole vault record back to North Harford last week, tying a record that has stood for 23 years.
The high-flying senior cleared 11 feet, 6 inches in North Harford’s stadium May 6. With a forecast of Friday rain, the vault competition was held the day before the other events of the tri-meet with Aberdeen and Joppatowne.
“She cleared it by about 3 inches using a new 13-foot pole,” explained her coach, Jimmy Cachola. She went over 11 feet on her first attempt then 11-3, a new personal best, before clearing 11-6 on three tries.
Cachola believes she will take sole possession of the record she now shares with 1998 Penn Relays winner Erin Nett of Bel Air before the season ends. Hauf, who will continue vaulting in college at Millersville University, has at least two more chances to do so in dual and tri meets this month following a meet at Bel Air Monday in which she cleared 11-1.
This is the second time a North Harford athlete has set a county pole vault record. In 1984, Don Lort set the boys’ record at 13-6, a mark that stood for 34 years.
In the Friday portion of the meet, Hauf set yet another record, bettering the school record in the 100-meter dash, winning it in a hand-timed 12.5 seconds.
Another school record fell in the meet when Erin O’Leary raised the Hawks’ record in the discus for the third meet in a row. This time the Lafayette-University-bound senior improved it to 113-6, the fourth-best county mark since girls’ track began in the mid-1970s.
Teammate Laurel Brown came close to a school record in winning the 800. Timed in 2:26.1, she missed the record by about 1 second. She also won the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.
Other individual winners for the North Harford girls were Finley Lavin, 200 in 27.4, and 1600 in 5:56.0; Lina Goetz, 3200, 15:06.0; Hannah Burgess, 100 hurdles, 17.4; Elizabeth Ballistreri, 300 hurdles, 56.5; and Stephanie Erisman, triple jump, 25-11.
North Harford boys’ wins: James Ortt, 800, 2:17.5, and pole vault, 8-6.
Joppatowne boys’ winners: Christian Vias, 100, 11.6; Johnson Aderemi, 200, 24.3; Owen Skelly, shot-put, 34-8, and discus, 98-7; Jaylin Johnson, high jump, 5-6.
Aberdeen girls: Isabella Miller, 400, 1:08.0; Sumer Edwards, long jump, 13-8.
Aberdeen boys: Daniel Wilson, 400, 55.4; Zach Kiedrowski, 1600, 4:59.0, and 3200, 11:20.0; Jude-Mykal Hermon, long jump, 15-8, and triple jump, 33-3.
Pickett runs 11:06.8 in the 3200
Bel Air junior Elizabeth Pickett, who began track as a sprinter, continues her impressive performances as a middle-distance runner. Against Patterson Mill Last Friday she won the 3,200 without a serious challenge in 11:06.8. Her time is the second fastest ever by a Harford County girl. Only six-time state track champ Jenny Howard of Fallston, whose best was 10:51.03, has run faster. In a meet at Bel Air Monday, Pickett ran 2:24.0 in the 800 and 5:17.7 in the 1600, making her the fastest in the county in three events. Behind her in the 800, Laurel Brown finished second in a North Harford school record 2:24.9.
In the boys’ competition last Friday, Cameron Dawson was a triple winner, sweeping the jumps for Patterson Mill with marks of 5-6, 18-5 1/2 and 35-7. The Huskies also swept the boys’ relays, and Adam Hanzelik won the 100 in 11.5.
Other individual winners for the Bel Air girls were Morgan Loewe, 800, 2:35.4; Marissa Reiser, 300 hurdles, 63.3; Morgan Hennigan, shot put, 24-5, and discus, 74-9.
Individual winners for the Bel Air boys: Thomas Hammond, 200, 24.1; Jack Hynes, 400, 52.8; Roger Priebe, 800, 2:12.7; Bryce Knoll, 1600, 4:59.2; Shane Ivy, 3200, 10:47.1; Nathan Robertello, 110 hurdles, 17.7, and 300 hurdles, 48.5; Alexander Visconti, shot put 34-0 and discus, 99-6; and Matthew Reynolds, vault, 10-6.
Patterson Mill girls’ winners: Julie Thomas, 100, 13.8; Kayla Barr, 200, 29.9; Claire Dalling, 1600, 6:07.5; Kayla Barr, 100 hurdles, 21.0; Grace Butler, high jump, 4-2, and long jump, 12-3; and Juliette Bujak, triple jump, 26-5.
Kornke leads Fallston girls
Morgan Kornke’s double win was doubly difficult last Friday in Fallston’s meet against host Havre de Grace. The Fallston senior won the 1600 in 5:42.0 then barely had time to change to her spiked shoes for the 400 immediately following. She won that in a pouring rain in 1:08.2 but later ran a 62-second anchor leg on the 4x400 relay to make up a 100-meter deficit for the win.
Kornke, who has signed with Appalachian State University, was one of four double winners in the meet. Sydney Armstrong won the shot put at 23-5 and discus at 73-8 for Fallston. Alex Xavier led the Fallston boys with wins in the 1600 in 4:56.3 and 3200 in 12:44.7. For the Havre de Grace girls, Akcire Alston-Buck won the long jump at 13-10, and the 110 hurdles in 19.0.
Other event winners for the Fallston boys were Nick Curry, 100, 11.7; Caleb Turner, 200, 24.8; Brian McCurdy, 800, 2:41.2; 110 hurdles, Gabe Tomko, 20.3; Austin Loss, shot-put, 74-5; and Max Ruekert, long jump, 16-0.
Fallston girls’ winners were Aurora Clough, 100, 13.9; Rachel Salgado, 800, 2:44.6; Melanie Pineyro, triple jump, 28-11; Emily Atha, 3200, 12:44.4; Lyndsey Kregel, high jump, 4-10; Sydney Armstrong, discus, 73-8, and shot-put, 23-5.
Havre de Grace boys’ wins: Alex Coutts, 400, 56.5; Demontez Chin, 300 hurdles, 49.4; Sam Teefy, discus, 83-0; Terron Clark, high jump, 5-6.
Havre de Grace girls’ winners: Lillian Alexander, 200, 28.0; Cassidy Howes, 300 hurdles, 57.3;
Sean Townes almost sweeps the dashes
Edgewood sophomore Sean Townes almost swept the dashes in last Friday’s meet against C. Milton Wright and host Harford Tech. He took first in the 100 in 11.1 and the 400 in 54.2 before finishing second in the 200 in 23.8, 2 tenths behind CMW freshman Cameron Tolson, the younger brother of Ashton Tolson. Ashton, a sophomore, won the 1600 in 4:32.5 and 800 in 2:01.8 to remain undefeated in the middle distances this season.
In the girls’ events, Caitlyn Bobb won twice for Harford Tech, taking the 400 in 56.2 and the 200 in 25.7. Nya Ray was a double winner with a 12.7 in the 100, and a 14-8 long jump.
Also for the Tech girls, Morgan O’Connor won the 800 in 2:40.8; Laura Velez-Segui, the 100 hurdles in 16.5; and Hunter Rae Green, the triple jump, 34-4 1/2.
For the Tech boys, Shimon Simpson won the 110 hurdles in 15.4; Kelvin Mendez, the triple jump at 36-7; and Hayden Rhoderick, the long jump, 17-2.
Other individual winners for the CMW boys were Bryan Key, 3200, 10:19.4; Alex Reimert, 300 hurdles, 43.5; Donovan Nelson, shot put, 29-5, and discus, 109-1; Tim Kolawole, high jump, 4-10; and Aaron Barnes, vault, 8-6.
CMW girls’ winners were Sarah Kroedel, 300 hurdles, 55.6; Rachel Schlothauer, shot put, 21-11; Noelle Brown, discus, 60-4; Sarah Kroedel, high jump, 4-6; and Katie McNesby, vault, 9-0.