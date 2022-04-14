Bel Air track team dominates relay event held at C. Milton Wright, winning 7-of-12 events

Bel Air’s track team dominated the Harford County Relays at C. Milton Wright Tuesday in front of what must have been the largest crowd ever to see a relay meet in the county. The Bobcats won seven of the 12 relay events.

Fast times prevailed In Tuesday’s perfect weather. The Havre de Grace boys won the 4x100 in 43.9 seconds, as Bel Air and Patterson Mill dipped under 45.0 in pursuit. Aberdeen ran 8:12.0 in the 4x800, a school record by 8 seconds. The Eagles also finished second in the 4x400, 0.6 behind Bel Air (3:30.30). The Bel Air boys also won the 4x200 (1:32.78) and two medley relays.

Harford Tech won the girls’ 4x100 in 52.78, and 4x200 in 1:50.78, the latter 0.9 ahead of North Harford. Havre de Grace took the sprint medley. Bel Air won the distance medley, 4x400, and 4x800, each comfortably.

In the boys’ field events, Patterson Mill’s Cameron Dawson completed a 6-20-40 triple win in the jumps — 6-4 high jump, 20-3 long jump and 40-3 1/2 triple jump. Bel Air’s Alex Visconti doubled in the throws — 40-9 shot put and 109-3 discus. Patterson Mill’s Everett Young won the vault at 11-6.

Harford Tech’s Maureen Onyebadi won the long jump at 14-5 and Madisen Morgan, the triple jump at 31-3. CMW’s Katie McNesby won the vertical double — the high jump (4-8) and vault (10-0). Aberdeen’s Elizabeth Pugh won the discus (80-8) and Bel Air’s Morgan Hennigan, the shot put (26-9).

Winners in the hurdle races were Edgewood’s Calvin Karanja (16.05 in the highs) and Aberdeen’s Vainqueur Mukenyi (40.93, lows). In girls’ hurdles, Tech’s Anyia Gibson won both in 16.98 and 49.40.

Invite wins for Pickett, Acheampong

Elizabeth Pickett won the varsity 1600 Saturday in the Park Invitational in Severna Park. The Bel Air senior won by 100 meters in 5:16.27. Teammate Morgan Loewe was second at 5:34.86 and John Carroll’s Victoria Novak, fourth in 5:40.46.

Also in the Park meet, John Carroll’s Emily Baranoski took second in the pole vault at 9-6.

In the Woodward Relays in Bethesda Saturday, Harford Tech’s Godfred Acheampong won the pole vault at 12-0, a personal best.

Joppatowne, Patterson Mill at North East

Joppatowne’s Sean Williams improved his personal bests to 10.9 seconds in the 100 and 22.2 in the 200. He then teamed with Amar Mack, Shawn Cain Jr, and Aaron Hill to win the 4x100 (46.6) and 4x200 (1:34.7). Hill added a win in the 300 hurdles (48.4).

The Mariners also won the girls’ 4x100 and 4x200 with Kamille Purcell, Blessany Turner, Jade Shaw, and Cyniah Lewis timed in 54.9 and 1:55.8. Purcell won the 100 in 13.3 and Turner, the 200 in 28.2. Shaw won the 100 hurdles (19.6) and 300 hurdles (1:01.3).

Patterson Mill led both boys and girls scoring. Cameron Lewis won three jumping events, hitting a season’s best of 40-11 in the triple jump. Claire Dalling won the 800 (2:30.6) and 1600 (5:55.1). Kayla Barr prevailed in the long jump at 14-3 and Eliana Joslin, in the triple jump at 30-5.

Perryville, Bel Air at HdG

Bel Air’s 4x100 team became the first in the UCBAC this season to dip under 45 seconds. The team of Nehemiah Ramsey, Steven Henry, Micah Graham, and Jason Smothers ran 44.9 to win by 2 seconds. Smothers and Henry ran 1-2 in the 100 dash, both timed in 11.2 seconds. For Havre de Grace, Braydyn Malloy and Amir Austin ran 1-2 in the 200, both in 23.8.

Jamayla Stansbury won the 100 (12.8) and 200 (27.6) to lead the Havre de Grace girls. Teammate Serenity Mitchell, jumped 4-4 to win the high jump.

Bel Air freshmen took first and second in the triple jump — Hailey McGraw at 26-10 and Lilia Dziedzic, 26-2. In the 400, Bel Air sophomores Cristique Duvall (1:01.3) and Gianna Dawson (1:01.7) led with personal bests.

Perryville’s Ty Stiffler won both hurdle races in 18.2 and 43.7. Anna Rando won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and long jump.

Harford Tech, North Harford at Fallston

The two races between North Harford’s Finley Lavin and Harford Tech freshman Madisyn Bobb were close, as expected, in a tri-meet at Fallston. Lavin won the 400 by 0.05 in 1:01.40. Bobb won the 200 by 0.09 in 27.21. Lavin began the meet by winning the 100 in 12.71, leading the Hawk girls to a team win. Bobb anchored the 4x100 to a win in 52.99 with Maureen Onyebadi, Madisen Morgan, and Sara Busch.

The Tech boys looked strong, leading the team scoring with 117 points. The Mendez brothers ran 1-2 in the 100, Kevin in 11.40 and Kelvin, 11:48. Godfred Acheampong won three events: pole vault (11-6), triple jump (38-6), and 200 (23.96). Tyler Marrow won the 800 with a best of 2:06.93. Tech took 1-2-3 in both hurdles with Matayo McGraw winning both in 17.77 and 45.27.

Fallston’s Gabe Tomko vaulted 10-6, his best, for second place, and Gabrielle Curriden cleared 8-5 to lead the girls’ vault. Lyndsey Kregel jumped 4-10 to win the high jump and Emily Atha won her first 1600 of the season in 5:47.4.

Elkton, Rising Sun at Edgewood

Freshman Brielle Whitworth improved in the 800 to 2:30.1 in winning for the first time. She outran teammate Delaney Saulsbury, who earlier won the 1600 in a personal best of 5:34.41.

Takyiwah Impraim-Mensah improved to 8-6 in winning the pole vault. Ronni Edwards improved to 12.8 in winning the 100 and 27.7 in the 200. The Rams girls finished second behind Rising Sun. The Edgewood boys won easily. Calvin Karanja won the 100 dash (11.20) and 300 hurdles (42.47) and helped the 4x100 and 4x200 teams to victory in 45.09 and 1:37.15 with Isaiah Megginson, Jahmir Torres, Kwaku Ameyaw, and Oluwarotimi Oyekunle.

CMW, Aberdeen at Bo Manor

Daniel Wilson raced one lap of the Bo Manor track in 51.05 seconds to improve his 400-meter best by 3 seconds. He also relayed with Vainqueur Mukenyi, Raj Hillhouse, and Holden Cross to win the 4x400 in 3:35.0 — and with Cross, Donovan Peyton, and Kalel Duncan to win the 4x800 in 8:40.8. The Aberdeen boys finished second behind Bo Manor.

The Aberdeen girls won by 1 1/2 points over Bo Manor, buoyed by four wins by Sumer Edwards — the 100 (13.28), 200 (27.9), triple jump (31-0) and long jump (14-10). Elizabeth Pugh improved in the discus to 99-0 and won the shot put (27-7).

For CMW, Sarah Kroedel won the hurdle double in 17.60 and 55.93, and Katie McNesby won the vertical jump double at 4-8 and 10-0. Wright’s Ian Doherty ran 4:40 in the 1600 in second place behind Bo Manor’s Day Leone (4:34.0).