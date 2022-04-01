High school track and field season opens in and around Harford County

Edgewood competed in the first invitational track meet of the new season Saturday, the Seahawk Invitational at South River High School. In it, the Rams’ Delaney Saulsbury got the opportunity to race 5,000 meters on the track for the first time.

She took advantage of the opportunity, leading the field for the first half of the race then drawing close to the leader with 600 meters to go before finishing second. Her time, 19:08.8, approximates a one-minute improvement over her best 5K time in cross-country.

“She ran fearless,” said her coach Jerry Henderson.

The Rams had other strong performances in the meet among 22 high school teams. Calvin Karanja placed fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.84 seconds and seventh in 300 hurdles in 42.36. Sophomore Frank Barnett took eighth place in the 400 in 53.50, and Ryan Buddenbohn finished 10th in the boys’ 5,000 in 17:08.2.

There were four opening day tri-meets among UCBAC teams in Harford County on March 22. Here are the top performances in each.

Joppatowne, North East at Bel Air

Bel Air junior Jack Hynes won the 800 in 1:58.8, one of the fastest 800s ever run in an opening meet in the UCBAC. His win helped the Bel Air boys outscore North East and Joppatowne.

Dameon Walker won the 400 in 53.2, edging teammate Matt Collins by a tenth. Alex Visconti won the shot put at 39-11. He also threw a personal best of 121-6 in the discus, finishing second behind North East’s James Paylor (123-4).

The girls’ 800 produced two strong performances. Freshman Anna Kane and senior Morgan Loewe tied at 2:32.17.

Joppatowne senior Sean Williams won the 100 and 200 with times of 11.2 and 23.8. In the girls’ 100, the Mariners took 1-2-3, with Kamille Purcell winning in 13.5, edging Cyniah Lewis by 0.3. Blessary Turner took third.

Aberdeen, Fallston at Harford Tech

Fallston senior Quinn Daly won the 1600 by about 100 meters in 4:35.1, a personal best by 15 seconds. His sister Grace Daly, a sophomore, won the girls’ mile by a margin of 27 seconds in 5:41.38. In the boys’ 3200, Alex Xavier won with a personal best of 10:02.88.

Aberdeen’s Daniel Wilson won the 800 in 2:03.74, his first 800 since running 1:57.53 in the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York City March 13. For the Aberdeen girls, Sumer Edwards won four events, the long jump at 14-6, 100 at 13.18, 200 in 27.41, and triple jump at 31-6.

The Harford Tech girls’ 4x400 relay team won in 53.08, the fastest sprint relay in the openers, with Maureen Onyebadi, Kristen Annan, Madisen Morgan, and Madisyn Bobb.

Tech’s Godfred Acheampong was a double winner with a 19-5 long jump and 10-0 pole vault. Anyia Gibson won two events for the Tech girls, the 300 hurdles in 51.74 and 100 hurdles in 19.76.

Edgewood, Perryville at Patterson Mill

Patterson Mill’s Cameron Dawson leaped into the new season with a 6-0 win in the high jump, matching his personal best. He won by 6 inches and led a four-place sweep for the Huskies.

Tom Niblock ran the fastest 400 of the openers, winning in 53.0. For the Patterson Mill girls, junior Claire Dalling, who was third in the 1A state meet 800 last spring, started well with a 2:34.8 win. She also anchored the winning 4x400 relay and finished second in the 1600.

For Perryville, Anna Rando was a triple winner, taking the 200 in 27.8, 400 in 1:05.7, and 100 hurdles in 18.8. Cameron Malone doubled in the throws, winning the shot put at 36-11 1/2 and discus at 97-11 for Perryville.

For the Edgewood boys, Oluwarotimi Oyekunkle was a double winner in the dashes with times of 11.3 and 23.5.

North Harford, Rising Sun at CMW

Ashton Tolson raced to two easy victories for C. Milton Wright. The junior ran 9:53.0 to win the 3200, and 2:07.0 to win 800 with a lead of 100 meters.

For the CMW girls, Katie McNesby won the pole vault by a margin of 3 feet. She matched her personal best of 10-0, and in the other vertical jump event she finished second at 4-6.

For North Harford, sophomore Anna O’Leary moved into second place on the school’s top-10 list for the shot put with a winning toss of 29-11. She also won the discus at 94-7.

Indoor state champ Finley Lavin started her season with a 1:01.20 in the 400. In winning, she beat Rising Sun standout Amanda Callaghan by 1.6 seconds. Callaghan won the 800 in 2:33.0 and high jump at 4-8 in leading the Rising Sun to an easy team victory. The Rising Sun boys also won.

Baranoski shares vault win

Emily Baranoski tied for first place in the pole vault in the MIAA/IAAM relay meet held Saturday at Gilman School. The John Carroll senior cleared 9-6, as did Alex Savage of Maryvale Prep. Drew Evans placed second in the discus at 116-3, a personal best by 5 feet. He was also fourth in the shot put at 43-6. Kilo Mack cleared 5-10 in the high jump for third place. The top relay finish for the Patriots was a second place by the girls’ 4x100 team in 55.94.