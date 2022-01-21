North Harford alum Darian Hauf setting pole vault records as college freshman

Darian Hauf’s pole-vaulting continued on an upward trajectory Saturday in the Coach I Open indoor meet at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The Millersville University freshman from North Harford soared to another school record, 12 feet, 6 inches. She cleared the height on her first attempt and did not register a miss until the bar was raised to 12-8. She won by a margin of 2 feet.
Her collegiate vaulting report card so far: two meets, two personal bests, two school records.
She also ran well in her second event, the 60-meter dash, finishing second among 28 competitors in 8.08 seconds.
Marissa Lapinsky, a state champion at Patterson Mill in 2018, also competed in the meet. The Elizabethtown College senior finished second in the 800 meters in 2:27.13.
Bobb wins at Penn State
UMBC freshman Caitlyn Bobb won the 300-meter dash Saturday in her second meet of the indoor season, the Penn State Challenge.
Bobb, who was named America East Female Track Performer of the Week after her first meet this season, finished in 39.39 seconds on Penn State’s banked 200-meter track. Later in the meet, the Harford Tech graduate ran the third leg on the Retrievers’ 4x400 relay team, which placed third behind two Penn State teams in 3:53.69. Her split was 57.26.
Five other Harford athletes competed for UMBC in the meet. Ian Hoffman of Belcamp placed fifth in the pole vault. The sophomore from Archbishop Curley, whose outdoor best last spring was 15-1, opened at 14-5 1/4, made it on his first try then made three attempts at 14-11.
Zach Taylor (Harford Tech) finished 12th in the 3,000-meter run in a personal best of 8:40.10. He finished second in his heat, closing with a 63.5-second last 400. His brother Daron ran the mile placing 21st among 36 runners in 4:23.04.
Sam Brosh (Patterson Mill) ran 2:31.96 in the 1000, placing 14th among 28 competitors.
Anthony McKenzie (Harford Tech) ran 52.94 in the 400 then ran on the UMBC 4x400 relay team that placed eighth.
Peter Capozzoli (C. Milton Wright) competed for the University of Maryland in the 800. He was timed in 2:00.58.
In other college meets
Stevenson University sophomore Jai Raccioppi (CMW) finished third in the 200 in the Susquehanna Invitational Saturday in 23.56 seconds. He also ran the 60 dash, just missing advancement to the finals with a time of 7.30 seconds.
Kaya Simpson (Harford Tech) took fifth place in the 60-meter dash in the Martin Luther King Tribute meet Monday at Staten Island. The Manhattan College junior was timed in 7.14 seconds.
Competing for Appalachian State, Morgan Kornke (Fallston) finished 12th in the mile in her first college track meet at East Tennessee State University Friday. She ran 5:38.
Running for Frostburg State, Dan Foster (Aberdeen) placed seventh in the 800 at the Susquehanna Invitational, his first meet of the indoor season. He ran 2:06.61.
High school: Daley wins 500
Corey Daley reprised his victory in the 500-meter dash in the third MIAA meet of the season Saturday on the track at Loyola Blakefield.
The Loyola senior from Bel Air won by 2 seconds in 1:13.99. He also ran a 55-second anchor leg in the 4x400 relay, closing to within 0.4-second of a come-from-behind win.
Loyola led the team scoring in the field of 12 teams.
John Carroll placed eighth in the meet. Andrew Brown had the top finish for the Patriots, third place in the 1600 in 4:54.74. Drew Evans was fourth in the shot put at 43-4; Harold Davis, sixth in the 300 in 40.95; Challenger Valentine, eighth in the 55 dash in 7.13; and William Root, 11th in the mile in 5:22.75.
Tolson: 4:23 and 9:44 in Ohio
Having difficulty finding indoor meets in Maryland, Ashton Tolson of Bel Air traveled to Ohio to compete unattached in the Youngstown State High School Invitational Saturday. He placed third in the 1600 among 72 runners in four heats in 4:23.95. He also ran the 3200 and placed fifth in 9:44.46.