North Harford’s Finley Lavin runs 500-meter race for second time, resulting in an indoor track state title

For Finley Lavin, the second time was a charm. The North Harford junior ran her second race of the indoor track season Wednesday and captured a state championship in the 500-meter dash in the MPSSAA Class 2A state meet in Baltimore.
She raced 2 1/2 laps of the 200-meter track on the drill floor of the 5th Regiment Armory in 1:22.7 to win by a half second. She was the lone Harford individual winner in the meet.
“Second time I’ve ran the race, the 500. I ran it at regionals and I ran it here. It was a surprise,” Lavin said. “I usually kick it in at the end, that’s something I always have, I do it almost any race. Outdoor I run the 400. The sprinting of one lap is usually what I run. It was pretty natural.”
The Fallston boys 4x800 relay team captured the only other win. Quinn Daly, Bryce Kahler, Antonio Hernandez, and Alex Xavier hauled the baton to the finish line in 8:52.18 to win by 0.42-second over Kent Island.
“I’ve been working for this the whole season. We came off an unfortunate loss during states in cross country, so, we came out here, I knew I had to put my work in. Every week, day in, day out. I was working for this moment,” Hernandez said. “I knew my lead I got from the third leg was going to be important to the result of the race. They got me a good lead and that’s what we needed. I kept going as hard as I could. We won.”
The four relay team members did double or triple duty for the Cougars. Xavier finished third in the 3200-meter run in 10:17.64; Daly took fifth in the 1600 in 4:56.05 and seventh in the 3200 in 10:44.22. Hernandez was sixth in the 800 in 2:14.18; and Bryce Kahler, tenth in the 3200 in 11:16.59. Gabe Tomko cleared 9 feet in the pole vault for eighth place.
For the Fallston girls, Gabrielle Curriden placed sixth in the pole vault at 8-6. Grace Daly was ninth in the 1600 in 5:53.92, and Savanna Henderson, 10th in 5:54.05. Kaitlin King took tenth in the shot put with a toss of 27-1.
For Harford Tech, Sarah Busch pole-vaulted 8 feet to take seventh place. Freshman Madisyn Bobb made the finals of the 55 dash and finished seventh in 7.95 seconds. For the Tech boys, John Saltysiak finished eighth in the 3200 in 10:44.33, and Derek Rudd was tenth in the 55 hurdles in 10.04 seconds.
North Harford’s Korynn Sims placed tenth in the 500 in 1:28.87, and the Hawks’ girls finished eighth in the 4x800 in 11:37.82 and ninth in the 4x400 in 4:46.60.
Alexander wins 800 in 1A Central
Lillian Alexander won the 800 and finished third in the 300 to qualify for the state meet in the 1A Central Region meet Monday in Baltimore’s 5th Regiment Armory. The Havre de Grace sophomore ran 46.31 in the 300 and 2:41.36 to advance in both events to the 1A state meet to be held Feb. 22 at the Armory.
Freshman William Martin placed third in the 500 in 1:19.49 to advance. He was also seventh in the 800 in 2:37.55.
In the 55 dash, Hamed Diallo just missed qualifying. He placed fifth in 7.14. In the girls’ 55, Jamayla Stansbury made the finals and placed seventh in 8.19.
Perryville vaulters win in 1A Central
Perryville qualified 11 individuals and finished second behind Western Tech in both boys’ and girls’ team scoring in the 1A Central Region meet in Baltimore Monday.
Pole vaulters led the Panthers in scoring. Lilyana Heuisler won the girls’ vault at 7-feet and Michael Young, the boys’ at 9 feet.
Second-place finishers were: Anna Rando in the 55 hurdles in 10.73; Ariana Stanton, high jump at 4-0; Anthony Baldwin, vault, 7-6; and Cameron Malone, shot-put, 35-7.
Ty Stiffler was third in the 55 hurdles in 9.20, and Chase Freburger, third in the vault at 7-0. Qualifying in fourth place were Zach Ayers, 55 dash in 7.09; Rowan Gatch, 500 in 1:20.77; and Brady Martin, 800 in 2:28.36.