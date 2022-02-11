Harford track athletes qualify for Maryland state indoor meet

In her first meet of the indoor season, Finley Lavin ran the 500-meter dash for the first time and won it in 1:25.24. The North Harford junior ran three other events, advancing to the state meet in all three. She placed fourth in the 800 in 2:40.54, anchored the 4x800 team to second place in 11:43.97, and the 4x400 team to fourth in 4:48.09. Her teammates in both relays were Sierra Weaver, Jodylynn Caden, and Madison Kingsley. Korynn Sims qualified in two events for the Hawks: fourth in the 500 in 1:31.55 and fourth in the 55 hurdles in 10.80.