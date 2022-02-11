Harford track athletes qualify for Maryland state indoor meet

The MPSSAA set aside qualifying requirements for the regional indoor track and field meets recently, allowing athletes to compete without having competed in two prior meets this season. The change benefitted Harford County teams, three of which competed Monday in the Class 2A Central Region meet in Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory.
North Harford qualified six girls; Fallston, four boys and five girls; and Harford Tech, three boys and two girls. The top four finishers in each event advance to the 2A state meet Feb. 16 in Baltimore.
In her first meet of the indoor season, Finley Lavin ran the 500-meter dash for the first time and won it in 1:25.24. The North Harford junior ran three other events, advancing to the state meet in all three. She placed fourth in the 800 in 2:40.54, anchored the 4x800 team to second place in 11:43.97, and the 4x400 team to fourth in 4:48.09. Her teammates in both relays were Sierra Weaver, Jodylynn Caden, and Madison Kingsley. Korynn Sims qualified in two events for the Hawks: fourth in the 500 in 1:31.55 and fourth in the 55 hurdles in 10.80.
The 55-meter dash Monday was the first high school race for Harford Tech freshman Madisyn Bobb. She finished second in 7.80 seconds then returned to run the 300 dash, 1 1/2 laps of the Armory track, in 46.36 for fourth place. Other Tech qualifiers were Sara Busch, third in pole vault at 7-6; Tyler Marrow, third in 800, 2:20.82; John Saltysiak, third in the 3200 in 10:52.18; and Derek Rudd, fourth in the 55 hurdles, 10.38.
Alex Xavier led the way as middle-distance runners captured three victories for the Fallston boys. He won the 3200 in 10:26.31 and relayed with Antonio Hernandez, Quinn Daly, and Bryce Kahler to win the 4x800 in 9:08.70. Hernandez won the 800 in 2:13.14. Daly took second in the 1600 in 5:01.68 and second in the 3200 in 10:49.26. Kahler was third in the 1600 in 5:12.44 and fourth in the 3200 in 11:03.76.
Fallston senior Kaitlin King tossed 26-1 in the shot put, the same distance as the winner, but finished second based on her second-best throw. Other state meet qualifiers for the Cougars were Gabriel Curriden, second in the vault at 8 feet; Grace Daly, third in the 1600 in 6:09.48; Lyndsey Kregel, third in the high jump, 4-6; and Savanna Henderson, fourth in the 1600 in 6:12.23.
Corey Daley second in the 500
In the closest race of the meet, Corey Daley finished second in the Private and Independent School Invitational Saturday in North Bethesda. The Loyola Blakefield senior from Bel Air improved his personal best by 3 seconds to 1:10.90 in finishing 0.04-second behind the winner Keenan Frisby of St. John’s College in D.C.
Collegiate: Patterson Mill alums shine
Two former Patterson Mill runners, Sam Brosh and Marissa Lapinsky, raced onto their respective colleges’ top 10 performance lists with personal bests in meets Saturday.
In the Liberty Open in Lynchburg, Va., Brosh ran 4:13.10 in placing sixth in the mile. His time elevates him to no. 8 on the UMBC all-time list for the mile. He set the PM school record in the 1600 at 4:30.18 in 2018.
Lapinsky rose to no. 8 on the Elizabethtown College list for the 800 meters. Competing in the NYC DIII Invitational in New York City, she finished second in 2:21.83. She also took third in the mile in 5:16.13. She was a state champion in the 800 for the Huskies in the spring of 2018.
Caitlyn Bobb wins in Lynchburg
UMBC freshman Caitlyn Bobb won the 200 dash in 24.55 in the Liberty Open meet on Liberty University’s 200-meter banked-board track Saturday. She also ran the 60 dash, finishing fourth behind teammate Petronilla Onyebadi, who was second in 7.73.
Also for UMBC, Zach Taylor ran 4:22.85 in the mile, placing 14th and his brother Daron, 4:28.04, placing 20th out of 40. In the pole vault Ian Hoffman cleared 14-5 1/2 for 13th place.
Also at Liberty, her home track, CMW alum Jessica Rogers ran 5:09.23 for seventh place in the mile.
Kaya Simpson fifth in hurdles
Kaya Simpson (Harford Tech) placed fifth in 60-meter hurdles in the Metropolitan Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island last Friday. He was timed in 8.69 seconds. His Manhattan College team won the men’s championship.
Daniel Foster (Aberdeen) placed sixth in the 800 in an Invitational meet Mount Union College in Ohio. He ran 2:03.81.
Jai Raccioppi (CMW) placed fourth among 47 runners in the 200 in the Plex Shootout in Reading, Pa. The Stevenson University sophomore clocked 23.42.