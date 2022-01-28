Harford Tech Alumnae Bobb, Onyebadi show well for UMBC at indoor track meet at Penn State

Doubling went well for Caitlyn Bobb and Petronilla Onyebadi, Harford Tech Alumnae competing for UMBC in the Penn State National Invitational indoor track meet Saturday in State College, Pa.
Bobb won two races and Onyebadi placed sixth in two events against strong competition in the annual meet. Bobb won the 400 in 54.86 seconds and the 200 in 24.44 on the banked 200-meter Horace Ashenfelter Track. Bobb’s 400-meter time is a new UMBC indoor record, bettering the old mark of 55.80 set in 2013.
Onyebadi, a junior, tied for sixth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 7 1/2 inches and ran 7.73 seconds in the 60-meter dash. She now ranks fifth on the UMBC all-time list for the 60 dash.
The top performance among UMBC men’s team came from pole vaulter Ian Hoffman, a sophomore from Belcamp. He cleared 14-5 1/4, the height at which he opened, to place eighth.
Sam Brosh runs 4:15 mile
It was a good weekend for Harford County runners in the mile, an event usually run only in indoor meets.
UMBC senior Sam Brosh lowered his personal best in that event to 4:15.54 in the Penn State meet. The Patterson Mill alum placed eighth with a performance roughly equivalent to the 3:57.26 he ran in the 1,500 meters last spring in the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational.
His teammate Zach Taylor (Harford Tech) also set a personal best, dipping under 4:20 with a 4:19.89 in 12th place.
Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) registered a personal best in the mile in a meet at Youngstown State College, Ohio. The Slippery Rock University senior placed eighth in 4:20.69.
Kirkland: 8:44 in the 3,000
Alex Kirkland, a Naval Academy freshman from John Carroll, placed 12th in the 3,000-meter run in the Wesley Brown Invitational Saturday at the Naval Academy. He ran 4:33 for the first 1600 meters of the race before finishing in a personal best of 8:44.16 for the 1.86-mile distance.
For Stevenson University, Jai Raccioppi (C. Milton Wright) doubled in the 200 and 400 in the Alvernia Winter Invitational in Reading, Pa., Saturday. He placed second in the 200 in 23.00 seconds, and he took fifth place in the 400 in a personal best of 52.16. His times rank third in the Middle Atlantic Conference in both events.
Brenton Duvall (Bel Air), a junior at Christopher Newport University finished fifth in the 1,000 meters in the Keydet Invitational at the Virginia Military Institute Saturday. He was timed in 2:42.32 for the 5-lap event. He also placed eighth in the 800 in 2:00.55 and ran a 52.17 split on the 4x400 relay team that placed third.
Beyonce Kelly second Ohio meet
Beyonce Kelly (Harford Tech) tied for second in the high jump in the Pioneer Invitational in Marietta, Ohio, Saturday. A sophomore at the California University of Pennsylvania, she cleared 5 feet, 3 inches.
Marissa Lapinsky (Patterson Mill), an Elizabethtown College senior, placed second in the 800 in her second meet of the indoor season Saturday. Running in the Collegeville Classic at Ursinus, she clocked 2:24.95.
Jessica Rogers (CMW) doubled in the mile and 800 in the Tolsma Invitational at Liberty University Saturday. She placed 11th among 30 runners in the mile in 5:15.15 and 11th in the 800 in 2:23.56.
Laurel Brown (North Harford), ran her first indoor meet of this, her freshman season at Cedarville University in Ohio. Competing in the Hillsdale (Mich.) Winter Classic, she placed sixth in the 800 in 2:31.97 and ran on the 4x400 team that placed second.