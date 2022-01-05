Edgewood junior Sean Townes leads Harford athletes back into indoor track action

Harford County runners won three events in an indoor track invitational meet among 52 high school teams in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Dec. 28.
Edgewood junior Sean Townes won the 400-meter dash, covering two laps of the Franklin and Marshall College track in 51.85 seconds. His time, which missed the meet record by less than a second, was the fastest among 65 competitors in eight heats. It was also an indoor school record for Edgewood. He finished third in a second event, the 200, in 23.13 seconds.
Alex Xavier of Fallston won the 3,000-meter run by a margin of 8 seconds. Clocked at 9:31.37, he bettered by 3 seconds the school record teammate Quinn Daly set in a meet at Ursinus College on Dec. 11. Chasing Xavier, Garrett Saboy of Bel Air finished fourth in 9:55.35; Ryan Buddenbohn of Edgewood, fifth in 10:00.13; and Bryce Kahler of Fallston, seventh in 10:11.49.
Elizabeth Pickett of Bel Air won the 1,600 in 5:18.03, leading by 12 seconds at the finish. Pickett, who recently signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Texas on full athletic scholarship, also placed second in the 800 in 2:27.83.
Edgewood’s Delaney Saulsbury was the runner-up in the girls’ 3000 in 11:29.32. Finishing in the top 10 behind her were Bel Air’s Emilie Hancock (11:52.10) and Morgan Loewe (11:58.02).
Jack Hynes of Bel Air placed fourth in the 800 in 2:09.12, one place ahead of Antonio Hernandez of Fallston, who ran 2:11.93.
Other top finishes by Bel Air High School runners were: seventh place in the 1600 by Bryce Knoll in 4:53.58; ninth in the shot put by Alexander Visconti, 38-11.25; second in the boys’ 4x800 in 9:19.29; and second in the girls’ 4x400 in 4:29.76.
Tolson: 9:29.73 in the 3200 in Virginia
Ashton Tolson came close to a Harford County record in the 757 Showdown indoor meet Saturday on the 200-meter variable-bank track of the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The C. Milton Wright junior placed fourth in the race in 9:29.73, the second fastest 3200 ever by a Harford high schooler. He missed by 4 seconds the county record set in 2001 by another CMW runner, Patrick Bailey.
On Sunday, the second day of the meet, Tolson placed sixth in the 1600 in 4:28.34.
Two other Harford athletes raced with good results. Saulsbury of Edgewood placed third in the 3200 in 12:05.97. Daniel Wilson of Aberdeen ran 2:02.21 in the 800 to place 10th among 31 competitors.
Alex Loper and Jeanette Goetz Lead in the rain
Alex Loper and Jeanette Goetz led the pack over a rain-drenched course in the New Year’s Day Run Saturday in Fallston.
Loper had the fastest time and the most mud on his back upon finishing the 5-mile race, an event of the Harford County Running Club. He led all 67 finishers in 28:49, collecting head-to-toe mud splashes with his strong pace and back kick. Loper, whose goals for 2022 are to run every day of the year and better 16:00 in the 5K, finished with a 2 1/2-minute lead.
Goetz appeared unperturbed by the rain as she crossed the finish line with a one minute lead in 40:20. Her goals for the new year are to stay healthy and compete successfully in a half-Ironman triathlon (70.3 miles) she is scheduled to run in June. Colleen Sheldon finished second in 41:27, and Katie Harrington was third in 42:20.
Others in the women’s top 10 were Melissa Moreland, 42:47; Heather Hoffman, 43:28; Colleen Shelgren, 43:47; Jessica Ryan, 43:57; Stephanie Stevenson, 45:08; Kristalyn Dirscheri, 45:20; and Karen Henry, 45:28.
Marty Angulo was the runner-up among the men 31:15. Brian Yeager took third in 31:31. Finishing in the men’s top 10 were Greg Peterson, 31:43; Jerry Henderson, 34:51; Anthony Graber, 36:22; Rob Stevenson, 36:34; Bryant Siegfried, 37:23; David Stevenson, 37:34; Mike Feinberg, 37:47; and Jason Hannas, 37:57.
The race was a milestone for longtime runners Brad Roberts and Mike Trott. For Roberts, it was the 25th finish in the New Year’s Day race, and for Trott it was his 1,751st race finish.