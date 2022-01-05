Edgewood junior Sean Townes leads Harford athletes back into indoor track action

Loper had the fastest time and the most mud on his back upon finishing the 5-mile race, an event of the Harford County Running Club. He led all 67 finishers in 28:49, collecting head-to-toe mud splashes with his strong pace and back kick. Loper, whose goals for 2022 are to run every day of the year and better 16:00 in the 5K, finished with a 2 1/2-minute lead.