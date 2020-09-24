32-team Top Flight Girls Soccer League opens play across eight fields in Aberdeen

“So, 32 teams, 40 sponsors, 41 because we had a sponsor, sponsor all the coaches shirts,” Ruggiero said. “It gives me a lot of hope of where we are. With everything going on right now, to see little glimpses of people, thinking outside of themselves, really, it makes you feel good. More than just myself putting this together, to see these companies come together to get these kids on the field is one thing, but to do it the right way, and to have these kids like they’re a part of something, doesn’t happen without those businesses stepping up. So, I’m extremely grateful to all of them.”