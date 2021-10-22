CMW field hockey edges Harford Tech to close regular season | Harford Roundup

The C. Milton Wright Mustangs girls field hockey team closed out its championship regular season Thursday with its 10th win.
The Mustangs (10-2) shut out visiting Harford Tech (9-3), 1-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference non-division game. CMW won the Chesapeake Division, while the Cobras were Susquehanna Division champs.
Abby Blair scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Erin Cowie with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cobras, who were missing two regular starters, had their best scoring chance in the first half. Paige Stanley had a hard drive on net, but it was turned away by Mustangs’ goalie Phoebe Hennessy for her only save of the night.
“We had a couple calls that didn’t go our way tonight, but the girls fought through to come out on top,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “Our defense held Harford Tech to one shot. Super proud of this group of girls to finish 10-2. We are now shifting our focus [to] playoffs, which is something the girls have been looking forward to since day one.”
Manchester Valley 3, Fallston 2
The Cougars (9-4) fell to the host Mavericks in non-league action.
Savanna Henderson and Jena Vanskiver scored for the Cougars, while Henderson also had an assist.
Jessie Bare, Kelsey Bittenger and Abbie Baer scored for the Mavericks.
Both goalies, Payden Knoll for Fallston and Chloe Rama for Manchester Valley, had eight saves.
Westminster 3, Bel Air 2
Bel Air (5-3) lost by a goal to the visiting Owls in non-league play.
Lilly Kuemmel, assisted by Raegan King, and Paige Feick scored for the Bobcats.
Kira Martingale (2) and Jess Kent scored for the Owls.
Bel Air goalie Mackenzie Leeson had four saves, including a stroke save in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Patterson Mill 0
The Bobcats (10-0) stayed perfect with a sweep over the visiting Huskies (5-4) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Set scores were 25-22, 25-9 and 25-19.
Kayden Hardenbrook (three aces, five kills, three blocks); Autumn Grimsley (three aces, six digs); Lexi Couch (seven kills, two blocks); Brooke Keesey (10 digs); Megan Cassaday (six digs); Lexi Bell (five digs); Anaiah Lewis (three blocks); Lexi Couch (two blocks) and Kennedy Hardenbrook (two blocks) led the Bobcats.
North Harford 3, Edgewood 0
The Hawks (8-3) won over the host Rams (5-7) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division action. Set scores were 26-24, 25-8 and 25-18.
Sierra Pappas (16 digs); Sierra Wendland (one ace, 11 digs); Laynie Sheahy (one ace, three digs); Hannah Dudeck (one ace, three kills); Gabby Gast (three kills, four digs, one kill); Haley Stone (four digs, two blocks); Stephanie Erisman (one block, one kill); Morgan Buckland (three digs); Tonya Marks (four aces, 21 digs, five kills); and Isabella Singh (two aces, one dig, one block, four kills) led the Hawks.
McKenzie Badham (10 digs, 15 assists); Sylvia Marin (14 digs, three kills); Kayla Marin (18 digs); and Emily Osborne (20 digs, four aces) led the Rams.
Rising Sun 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers (2-5) were swept by the host Tigers in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Set scores were 21-25, 24-26 and 22-25.
Gillian Carr (29 digs); Paige Kilduff (13 digs, 11 assists, seven kills); Kaiva Hicks 16 digs, eight assists, five aces); and Emily Burchett (eight digs) led the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bel Air 2, North East 0
The Bobcats (10-1-3), who led 1-0 at the half, knocked off the host Indians in UCBAC non-division action.
Gianna Dawson and Sarah Griffiths scored goals, with Logan Cook assisting on both.
Bobcats’ goalie Emily McGrain had two saves.