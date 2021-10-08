Ajello goal lifts Fallston girls soccer to win over C. Milton Wright

Junior Ellie Ajello’s late-game goal Thursday evening lifted host Fallston to a 1-0 win over visiting C. Milton Wright in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
The goal came with just 4:26 left in a game that featured very few real scoring chances and was a well played, even battle throughout.
The winning goal was created by another junior, Katherine King, who made a run down the left side from midfield before sending the ball across to Ajello. “I just saw Katherine bringing the ball down and I was just trying to get into position for her,” Ajello said. “She ended up finding me in the middle and then I just hit a shot.”
The goal sent the Cougars bench into a frenzy and Ajello was equally excited. “Ecstatic, I was so happy, no words to describe it,” she said.
The game was back-and-forth throughout and neither team had a quality shot on goal until the second half.
The Mustangs (4-4-1) had the first chance roughly 10 minutes in. Senior Elise Graf put a good foot on a cross, but Cougars’ goalie Jillian Crawford made a nice save — one of seven on the night.
Five minutes later, the Cougars (6-0-1) had a good shot. Senior Kendall Donna played a ball to senior Kennedy Mendoza, who had her shot in front of the goal stopped by Mustangs keeper Kaitlyn Williford (8 saves).
It was another five minutes before Fallston nearly scored again, but King’s hard ground ball shot rolled harmlessly wide of the post.
“I don’t want to say it was surprising, I knew something was coming,” Cougars coach Madison Ferrara said about the winning goal. “The girls were building the last 15 minutes prior to the goal and we were getting there. Did I want it to be that late? No. But, at the same time, for them to finish sprinting down the field and finish on a strong note like that from King to Ajello was just beautiful.”
Patterson Mill 8, Edgewood 1
The Huskies (6-5) had four players score in the UCBAC win over the visiting Rams (1-7-1).
Izzy Toni took care of half the goals with four, while Naomi Rich scored two. Juliette Bujak and Claire Dalling added a goal apiece.
Assists were credited to Riley Young, Ava Wheeler, Rich, Kelsey Price, Toni and Bujak.
Huskies goalie Caitlyn Welker made four saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Fallston 3, Bo Manor 1
Devin Reddel scored all three goals for the visiting Cougars (7-2), who defeated the Eagles in UCBAC play.
A penalty drawn by Jayden Dillard led to Reddel’s first goal. Brendon Mudd served Reddel a nice left footer that he calmly finished for goal two. Later in the match, Reddel completed the hat trick with a cross from Mudd that he headed past a diving Bo Manor keeper.
Fallston goalie Cason Donahue made three saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fallston 1, Francis Scott Key 0
The Cougars (7-2) went on the road to beat the Eagles in a non-league game played in Carroll County.
Rylee DeVito tallied the lone goal in the fourth quarter, assisted by Kaylee Mills.
Huskies goalie Payden Knoll made eight saves and FSK keeper Gillian Gladden had 10 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fallston 3, C. Milton Wright 1
The Cougars (4-4) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-5) in UCBAC play. Scores were 25-19, 25-21, 18-25 and 27-25.
Adriana Fares and Samantha Conrad led the way with strong serving. Timely kills by Ellery Thompson, Allie Book and Kyra Douglass helped secure the match. Grace Pfaff led the team in assists with eight and Samantha Conrad had six. Renae Gent was a beast at the net with nine blocks.
Aberdeen 3, Edgewood 1
The Eagles (7-1) won the UCBAC match over the visiting Rams (4-5). Scores were 25-17, 17-25, 25-13 and 26-24.
For the Rams, Gabby Gaines had 10 digs and three kills; Sylvia Marin had 20 assists and six digs; Kayla Martin had 28 digs; Emily Osborne had 16 digs and five kills; and Alanna Whyte had nine kills and six blocks.