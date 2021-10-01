C. Milton Wright girls soccer edges Patterson Mill to lead Thursday sports in Harford County

C. Milton Wright junior forward Katie Roszko scored one goal and assisted on another Thursday evening to lead the Mustangs to a 2-1 victory over visiting Patterson Mill in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference girls soccer game.
Harford Tech also posted a girls soccer win Thursday.
At CMW, Roszko’s goal came late in the first half after the Mustangs (3-3-1) watched a few scoring chances slip by, including one ball that bounced off the crossbar.
Senior Sean Luk was a big part of the misses and the eventual game-winner. It was Luk’s moves that allowed her to slip past two defenders, before unleashing a left-footed rocket that just missed the upper right corner midway through the half.
Ten minutes later it was Luk again that just missed, this time from 42 yards out on a direct kick. Luk’s shot bounced off the crossbar and away from the goal.
Luk then fed Roszko a short time later, but Huskies goalie Caitlyn Welker came out to stop the run.
Roszko, though, made good on her next attempt. Lydia Sherly, also a junior, sent a ball from the right toward the goal, where Roszko got a flick header and the ball found the back of the net with 3:33 remaining in the half.
“We work a lot on getting the ball wide, sending good crosses, getting bodies in the box and Katie’s a workhorse, a phenomenal athlete,” Mustangs’ coach Andrew Harrell said. “We’ve been telling her at practice, use your head. You’re big, you’re physical, you’re strong. She’s been working on it in practice and that was a beautiful little finish with her head. A good ball from Lydia Sherly on the outside.”
After a first half that saw minimal offense from the Huskies (5-4), it seemed the Roszko goal might be enough, but the Huskies proved otherwise.
Less than seven minutes into the second half, the Huskies evened the score. A loose ball in the middle of the field found the foot of senior Izzy Toni and Toni quickly deposited a high shot into the goal from 30 yards out.
The Huskies were visually more aggressive in the latter half, but the Mustangs still found a way to succeed.
Roughly six minutes after the Toni goal, Roszko sent a through ball to Luk. Luk took possession and shot the ball past Welker for the game-winning goal.
Despite the loss, Huskies’ coach Mike Parker was pleased with the way his team played in the second half. “We talked about it at halftime, had a better second half. They’re a talented team, we had a much better second half,” Parker said “We marked better and I told them, it wasn’t even about the goal, it was just a matter of playing better. Wake up, let’s start playing.”
Bobcats goalie Kaitlyn Williford had five saves, while Welker finished with 13 saves.
Harford Tech 1, Edgewood 0
The Cobras (3-1-1) kicked in the game-winner with 39 seconds left in regulation to defeat the host Rams (1-5-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Fallston 2, Towson 1
The Cougars (6-1) scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left to knock off the previously unbeaten and host Generals in nonleague play.
Devin Reddel hit a blistering free kick that deflected off a defender and into the goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Towson got on the board with a long throw that hit the post and rolled past Cougars keeper Cason Donahue. The Cougars, though, were not to be denied as Jayden Dillard launched a throw that rattled around Generals defenders, before Derrick Otto was able to score the deciding goal.
Donahue finished with five saves.
Patterson Mill 6, Harford Tech 2
Senior captain Dylan Gough led the Huskies (6-0) with three goals in the win over the visiting Cobras (4-3) in UCBAC play.
Alex Salem, Evan Schopf and Mason Gravitte added a goal each, while Kyle Luddy tallied two assists and Josh Garcia had one.
Huskies’ keeper Ian Sauer had six saves.
Havre de Grace 9, Joppatowne 0
The Warriors (3-1) had seven players score in the UCBAC win over the host Mariners (0-4).
Blake Clark’s three goals led the Warriors, who also got goals from Chase Wilkerson, Wyatt Molyneux, Liam Coakley, Bugs Zakari, Lev Logan and Jared Rice.
Warriors goalie Keegan Gruzs made three saves and Mariners keeper Joshua Steinmiller made 17 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood 3, Harford Tech 2
The Rams (2-4) needed five sets to get past the visiting Cobras (2-5) in UCBAC play.
Scores were 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25 and 15-8.
Highlights for Edgewood were Kayla Martin, 27 digs; Sylvia Marin, 14 assists; Emily Osborne, five aces, six kills; Alanna Whyte, seven kills; and Harmony Madu, 11 kills and three blocks.
Elkton 3, North Harford 2
The Hawks (4-2) lost in five sets against the host Elks in UCBAC play.
Sierra McManus had four aces, five kills and five tips for the Hawks and Tonya Marks had three aces and one kill. Morgan Buckland added two aces and a block and Hannah Dudeck had one ace and one tip.
Also, Laynie Sheahy had a block and four tips, while Haley Stone added a kill and Isabella Singh had a block.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fallston 3, NDP 0
The Cougars (6-1) stepped out of league play to beat the visiting Blazers.
Macy Budke, Savanna Henderson and Riley Conroy scored a goal each, while Henderson added two assists.
Cougars goalie Payden Knoll made 12 saves. NDP keeper Kerrigan Ross had 14 saves.
GOLF
Harford Tech 216, Bel Air 223, Rising Sun 247
The Cobras defeated the Bobcats and Tigers in UCBAC action at Winters Run Golf Club over the front nine holes.
The Cobras were led by Luke Cimino, 41; Jake Martin, 42; Aurora Walters, 43; Justin Febles, 44; and Chase Bandy, 46.
The Bobcats were led by Rowan Edwards, 42; Lily Harman, 43; Matt Young, 45; Liam Seymour, 46; and Andrew McKay, 47.
The Tigers were led by Ben Adams, 40; Bradley Dietz, 45; Timmy Dobrowolski, 49; Anthony Hartsoe, 53; and Tyler Stoudt, 60.
Patterson Mill 235, Perryville 247, Tome 299
The Huskies knocked off the Panthers and Titans in UCBAC play at Furnace Bay Golf Course.
Patterson Mill scores were Brandon Palen, 44; John Harrison, 45; Ellie Wright, 48; Charlie Topping, 48; and Sam Schepleng, 50.
Perryville scores were Nick Lapore, 47; Lucas Umbarger, 48; Andrew Kidd, 50; Jared Eldreth, 50; and Jake Tabor, 52.
Tome scores were Karina Serio, 47; Yo Orihara, 58; Ben Sekowski, 61; Jonathan Herrera, 66; and Taven Hunley, 67.