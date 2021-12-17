North Harford beats Perryville in girls basketball | Harford County sports roundup (Dec. 16)

The North Harford Hawks and visiting Perryville Panthers met Thursday afternoon for an early Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game within the Susquehanna Division.
The Hawks (2-0 league, 4-1 overall) got the better of it, beating the Panthers (0-2, 0-4), 49-36.
North Harford junior guard Jenna Amrhein led the win with 14 points and four steals. Laynie Sheahy, the Hawks senior point guard, added 10 points and five steals.
Also, Lillian Duffy had nine points, five blocks and 14 rebounds, while Emily Signor had scored seven points.
Cienna Lilly scored 11 points to lead Perryville.
Fallston 47, Bo Manor 28
The Cougars (2-0, 3-1) defeated the host Eagles (0-2, 2-2) in a Chesapeake Division game.
Senior guard Jillian Crawford led all scorers with 16 points (10 in third quarter), while also adding five rebounds.
Amanda Sharpe chipped in with six points and team-best seven rebounds. Allie Book, Molly Mullaney and Summer Eddinger all scored four points each.
Harford Tech 64, Aberdeen 21
The Cobras (1-0, 5-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2, 0-3) in Chesapeake Division action. It is the Cobras third win this week.
Tech took the lead early and never trailed. Junior forward Anyia Gibson’s 19 points led scoring and she also had three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Freshman forward Amya Goodsell added 15 points, three assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
Sophomore Jessica Castro added 11 points, one assist and three steals and sophomore Jordan Strang contributed nine points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Also, sophomore Sophia Mace had seven points, one assist, four rebounds and two steals.
Patterson Mill 52, C. Milton Wright 31
The Huskies (2-0, 3-2) led early and the Mustangs (1-1, 3-2) were not able to come back in the Chesapeake Division game.
Patterson Mill led 11-3 after one quarter and 29-11 at half. The lead grew to 20-plus in the second half and ended with the 21-point differential.
Madison Knight led the way with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Kiley Wilhelm scored 12 points and Ava Wheeler netted nine.
Havre de Grace 35, Edgewood 23
The Warriors (1-1, 2-3) beat the visiting Rams (2-1, 2-2) in Susquehanna Division play.
Senior Natiah Turner scored 11 points to lead the winners and senior Kaedence Bryant added eight points. Senior Jenna Koop had six points. “It was a competitive game, but the Warriors’ defense gave us the advantage,” Warriors coach Lisa Koop said.