Patterson Mill girls basketball ends Harford Tech’s six-game winning streak | Harford roundup (Jan. 6)

The Harford Tech girls basketball team took a six-game winning streak to Patterson Mill on Thursday and the host Huskies ended it with a 48-37 victory in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, Chesapeake Division play.
Patterson Mill (3-0 division, 6-2 overall) led 11-2 after one quarter and 19-15 at the half. The lead fluctuated until the Huskies pulled away with eight straight free throws in the fourth quarter.
Madison Knight’s double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds led the way for the Huskies. Kiley Wilhelm added 11 points and 10 rebounds for another double-double, while Ava Wheeler netted 12 points.
Anyia Gibson also had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds and added two assists and two blocks to lead the Cobras (1-1, 7-2). Sophia Mace recorded eight points, two assists, two steals, five rebounds and one block.
Jordan Strang added five points, four assists, 12 rebounds, one block and one steal for Harford Tech, while Amya Goodsell had seven points, four assists and three rebounds. Sarah Hunt had three points, one steal and two rebounds.
Girls basketball
Fallston 46, C. Milton Wright 35
The Cougars (3-0, 5-3) got back in the win column with a win over the visiting Mustangs (1-2, 4-4) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.
Ayla Galloway had 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Jillian Crawford contributed 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Julia Skinner scored nine points and Amanda Sharpe added seven points and four rebounds for Fallston.
Edgewood 65, North Harford 49
The Rams (3-1, 5-3) beat the visiting Hawks (2-1, 5-4) in a UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.
Ma’niya Alston led Edgewood with 28 points, while Harmony Madu added 13 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double. Ronni Edwards scored 11 points.
Kimora Barton chipped in with six rebounds and some key assists.
“Janice Rodriguez, Lilly Smeltzer and Courtney Pryor provided good defense for the Rams throughout the game,” Rams coach Wes Laguerre said. “Aryella Cullum, Brielle Whitworth and Sa’niya Brown added key minutes for the Rams as well.”
Laynie Sheahy’s 20 points paced the Hawks and Abigail Buckland scored 13 points. Freshman Caroline Nicholson made her varsity debut with five points and four rebounds.
Abigail Buckland also had six steals, while Jenna Amrhein added five steals and eight rebounds.
“Much better effort tonight,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said. “A very physical game and playing with a quarter of the whole team.”
Elkton 54, Havre de Grace 44
The Warriors (1-2, 2-5) lost to the host Elks (2-1, 3-3) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
“Both teams battled it out to the end, but a weak third quarter put us in a deficit,” Have de Grace coach Lisa Koop said.
Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 19 points.
Bo Manor 37, Bel Air 34
The Bobcats (0-2, 0-7) remained winless with the loss to the visiting Eagles (1-2, 5-2) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Bel Air trailed at half, 20-14.
Allie Tivvis scored eight points to lead Bel Air.
Crofton 60, Aberdeen 40
The Eagles (1-5) were beaten by the visiting Cardinals in a nonleague game.
Nyjah Harris had 13 points, two steals, four assists to lead Aberdeen. Tarin Coley added nine points, five rebounds and three assists and JaNiya Doyle recorded nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Boys basketball
Harford Christian 45, Arlington Baptist 27
The Christian Eagles (2-0, 4-1) knocked off the visiting Baptist Eagles in a Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference game.
Harford jumped to a 26-9 halftime lead and rolled form there.
Harford’s Josh Olinger led the way with 15 points, while Timmy Williams added six points and six assists.
Ben Coomes had six points and nine steals for Harford, while Dan Giro had six points and 11 rebounds and Ben Kuntsbeck scored five points.
Swimming
Fallston 227, Aberdeen 101
The Cougars won the boys (107-58) and girls (120-43) meets at Edgewood Middle School.
Highlight wins for the Cougars were Ethan Smith (boys 50 freestyle, 24.72); Matt Shaffer (boys 100 free, 57.50); Ace Liu (girls 100 free, 58.86); Georgia Watson (girls 500 free, 6:44.18); Zach Olszyk (boys 100 backstroke, 1:11.73); and Caleb Konkle (boys 100 breast stroke, 1:19.49).