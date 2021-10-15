Havre de Grace football emerges from COVID break to blank North East, 42-0

Back on the field after a week off because of COVID, the Havre de Grace football team showed no ill affects in its Thursday night Homecoming game against visiting North East.
The Warriors (6-1), despite missing both starting running backs, scored in every quarter and in all phases en route to a 42-0 shutout over the Indians (0-7) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Senior Jared Meehan and junior Dominic Hyman scored two touchdowns each to highlight the big win.
“These guys fought through adversity all week last week,” Hyman said. “We come back out here and practice all week, put the work in, that’s it.”
It was Meehan who got the scoring started, picking off a pass and returning the ball 57 yards for a touchdown with 7:50 left in the first quarter.
“I know we were in man-to-man [defense], but I saw the hitch route, the quarterback made eye contact right away,” Meehan said. “I just jumped the route, wide-open to end zone.”
Meehan did bobble the ball, but easily outran the Indians once he regained control. “The pass came at me pretty fast, but I knew it hit off my left hand, so I knew it was going to be on my left side,” he said.
Despite the domination, the Warriors made a few mistakes. A too-many-men in the huddle penalty on fourth-and-8 continued a North East drive, but it was just delaying the inevitable.
When the Warriors’ offense finally got on the field, quarterback Chase Hunt ran 35 yards on the first snap. Two plays later it, Hunt found Hyman for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Warriors kicker Isaiah Robinson added his second extra point for a 14-0 lead.
The Warriors made another mistake on the Indians’ next possession, fumbling away a punt. Regardless, the defense stepped up and on a fourth-and-4, as Indians quarterback Blaydon Blake was sacked for a 7-yard loss. The Warriors recorded five sacks.
Three plays later, Hunt and Amir Austin connected for an 18-yard pass to the Indians’ 47. Two plays later, Austin took a handoff from Hunt and raced 47 yards for the score.
A minute later, Hunt picked up a North East fumble and ran 56 yards for another defensive score. The lead was 28-0 with 5:09 to play in the half.
The Warriors tried to add more points in the final two minutes of the half, but Robinson’s 27-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
North East responded with its biggest play, a 77-yard touchdown pass, but the Indians were flagged for illegal procedure.
The half ended with Havre de Grace leading 28-0. After the lengthy Homecoming halftime, the Warriors ignited a running clock with a special teams touchdown.
The Indians tried a short kick, but not a true onside kick. The ball came down into Hyman’s hands and he did the rest. “I just saw it in the air, it was coming right to me, caught it and I just took off,” he said. “I just took the moment.”
Robinson added the extra point to create the 35-point differential and running clock.
Meehan added the final Warriors score on a 29-yard touchdown run. “I knew there were some COVID players and I needed to step in at running back,” Meehan said. “The lane was wide-open, I saw it before the play even started and nobody touched me.”
Meehan finished with 38 yards on three carries. Hunt ran for 40 yards on two carries and Austin had just the one carry for 47 yards.
Hunt was 9-for-12 passing for 112 yards and the one touchdown. Braydyn Malloy had two receptions for 79 yards.
“It just felt amazing. We’ve really had maybe one real practice with all the 30 kids that are out,” Meehan said. “The fact they we came out here and shut them out, I’m sure it made the team feel a lot better.”
Harford Tech 42, Bel Air 18
The Cobras (6-1) keep rolling with the win over the visiting Bobcats (3-4) in UCBAC play.
Elkton 30, C. Milton Wright 20
The Mustangs (2-5) dropped their third straight game with the loss to the visiting Elks (5-2) in UCBAC play.
Friendship Collegiate Academy 12, Edgewood 8
The visiting Knights (2-5) scored with no time left to shock the Rams (4-3) in an non-league game.