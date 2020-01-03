The 2020 piece of the boys basketball in Harford County got started Thursday with single game.
Fallston, which won just one-of-seven games in 2019, traveled to C. Milton Wright for a non-division game between UCBAC teams.
The Mustangs (6-2) ran out to an 31-20 halftime lead and pulled away for a 70-46 win over the Cougars.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Jordan Stiemke’s 17 points. Bryan Stiemke and Corey Patterson scored 11 points apiece and Dylan Kutcher added 10.
Patterson also had team-high in rebounds (8) and blocks (5) for the Mustangs. Evan Galant contributed eight points ans six assists and Bryan Stiemke had three steals. 10 Mustangs scored in the win.
For the Cougars, Justin Wiegand’s 14 points and six rebounds led the effort, while Bryan Sturgis led scoring with 15 points. Alex Flasch also reached double figures with 12 points. Flasch also had three assists.
Tonight
Three more teams will get back in action tonight with non-division and non-league games.
In Harford, Edgewood (4-2) will visit North Harford (0-5) in a non-division game at 6:45 p.m.
Bel Air (2-3) will leave the county for a non-league game at South Carroll. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.