Havre de Grace, C. Milton Wright win region titles in boys basketball

Havre de Grace and C. Milton Wright each won boys basketball region titles Thursday on their own hime courts.
Havre de Grace won the Class 1A East Region I championship with a 63-60 win over Joppatowne, while CMW claimed the 3A North Region II championship by beating Edgewood, 73-59.
Both teams will be in state quarterfinal action Saturday. Opponents and game times to be determined. The region title is the 12th for Havre de Grace and first since 2003.
It is CMW’s fourth region title over the past six years.
Harford Tech, meanwhile, fell in the 2A East Region I final at Elkton, 58-48.
In Havre de Grace, senior guard Jai’erre Hoke went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 15 seconds to lift the Warriors to the win.
The Warriors (20-2) came from 12 points down to do so.
“Playing somebody three times is no easy feat and beating them three times, let alone,” Warriors head coach Brian Eberhardt said. “John’s [Brooks] a great coach and they did some things defensively that really mixed us up early, we couldn’t find our rhythm offensively and they were getting up and down the floor on us. After we settled down, started playing a little better defense, rebounding a bit better, that was it.”
The game was tied 47-47 at the end of three quarters and Havre de Grace took advantage of Joppatowne foul trouble. Mariners center Kyree Ellis came back in the game with four fouls with 6:06 to play and Havre de Grace leading, 51-49.
Two minutes later, Ellis was out with his fifth foul and the Warriors were still leading, 53-51.
Just :30 later, Havre de Grace forward Nigel Pearson collected his fifth foul with the game tied at 53 all.
Havre de Grace went ahead by four on two baskets from Marlon Lewis, who was playing with four fouls. It was a 57-53 with 3:03 left.
Joppatowne senior Alan Brown made a free throw, but Warriors guard TJ Turner followed a miss for his only basket and the Havre de Grace lead was its largest, 59-54.
The Mariners (16-7) quickly closed back within a point (59-58) on two Quian Thompson free throws and a Trey Willinger (10 points) basket. Havre de Grace then turned the ball over with 34.2 seconds left, but the Mariners could not make the go-ahead basket.
Hoke then made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 10.7 left for a 61-58 lead, but Joppatowne’s Jakim Trent also made both shots on his 1-and-1 opportunity with under 10 seconds to play. The Warriors lead was 61-60.
Hoke then stepped up and knocked down two more with 3.8 left. Joppatowne in-bounded the ball and got it to Brown (24 points), but his desperation shot was wide of the rim.
“I didn’t feel anything, I didn’t feel nothing at all,” said Hoke of his big moments at the line. “I wanted to make my father proud, I knew it would make him proud and that was my biggest thing, making him proud.”
The Warriors found themselves down 12, 34-22, midway through the second quarter, but the defense intensity went up and the deficit went down.
Hoke (13 points) hit two big three’s in the quarter and Pearson added six of his eight in the quarter to trim the Mariners lead to five, 37-32. Havre de Grace power forward Marlon Lewis scored 15 of the Warriors 32 first half points.
Havre de Grace led 5-4 in the first quarter and didn’t lead again until Lewis (25 points) scored to put the Warriors ahead, 44-43, with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Thompson finished with nine for Joppatowne and Gary Gibson had eight for the Warriors. Both teams missed eight free throws. Joppatowne was 26-for-34 and Havre de Grace, 15-for-23.
“When my big man came out of the game, that’s what hurt us the most,” Mariners head coach Johnny Brooks said. “Just didn’t get into a rhythm, some touch fouls, got him off the court. Second time we came over and the same result. I thought we were better tonight, but they came out with the W, so I guess they are. They beat you three times, so I guess they are.”
Mustangs beat Rams
In the CMW win, the Mustangs (17-5) pulled away in the second half after leading by just two, 37-35, at the half.
“We had a difficult time against the Rams on the boards through the first 23 minutes and then we got a big spark from our center Lance Lehmann with a big offensive put back and a defensive rebound to end the third quarter,” Mustangs head coach Jon Stefanides said. “That seemed to spark us into the fourth quarter as we outscored them by 10 in the quarter. Our offensive scoring was spread out and that was a key to our success tonight."
Bryan Stiemke had 14 points and two steals to lead the Mustangs, while Evan Gallant and Dylan Kutcher added 13 points each.
Jordan Steimke scored 12 points and he added five assists. Jordan Bullis and Corey Patterson each scored nine points, while Patterson also pulled down nine rebounds.
Christian Corley led the Rams (12-11) efforts with 23 points, three assists and two steals. Nyeim Murphy (four assists) and Omari Johnson (three assists) scored nine points apiece.
Isaiah Goetze added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Jashaw Williams had six points and five rebounds.
Cobras fall to Elks
In Tech’s loss, the Cobras, who won at Elkton, 70-66, just a couple of weeks ago, fell behind early and they never caught up.
“Tough night offensively. Elkton did a good job getting in passing lanes and forcing us into some turnovers and challenging jump shooters and unfortunately it seemed like quite a few of the open looks we did get didn’t go down for us tonight,” Tech head coach Drew Gill said. “Proud of the way our guys stuck together this season and I did feel like we were playing our best basketball of the season over the course of the last month or so. Tonight we just didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”
TJ Lowery scored 21 points to lead the Cobras scoring, while Bradley Hall scored 11 and Khoury Harris added seven.
“Congrats to Elkton on a terrific season and we wish them and the other division teams moving on best of luck in states. I’ll miss our six seniors dearly, but like I told them in the locker room after the game they have so much to be proud of for everything they’ve accomplished both on and off the court and I can’t wait to follow their futures as I know it holds great things for each of them,” Gill said.