Fallston, North Harford post Thursday baseball wins as spring sports returns to Harford

High school baseball teams from Fallston and North Harford were both in the win column Thursday as baseball returned to Harford County Public Schools.
Fallston won at C. Milton Wright, 10-2, in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.
Zach Chapman got the pitching start for the Cougars and tossed four shutout innings, allowing just one hit, to earn the win. Chapman struck out five.
Reliever Paul Jones pitched the final three innings for Fallston, scattering four hits and allowing two runs in the seventh inning.
Offensively, Collin Lipinski got things started for the Cougars in the top of the third with a key, two-out, two-RBI single. Lipinski finished the day 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
Fallston had a balanced offensive attack with 8-of-9 starters recording at least one hit. Highlighting the effort were Miguel Agramonte, who was a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored and Joe Gizinski, who reached base four times and scored three runs.
Hawks blank Mariners
North Harford’s win came at home, a 13-0 win over Joppatowne in UCBAC play. The games was stopped after four and a half innings by the 10-run rule.
The Hawks pounded out 20 hits and scored in every inning, fueled by a six-run first inning rally.
Ryan Martinelli (3-4, two RBIs), Tristan Pomeroy (3-4, two runs), Aiden Heuser (3-3, two runs, RBI), Garrett Rienecke (2-2, two RBIs, run), Jackson Miller (2-3, two RBIs, run), Patrick Shrodes (2-2, three runs), and Will Armiger (2-3, three RBIs, two runs) all had multiple hits for North Harford.
Miller and Kole Iddings each hit a double, for the extra-base hits in the game.
The Mariners had two singles, including the first from Bailey McCarthy, breaking up the Hawks no-hit bid.
Tim Steele pitched three scoreless and hitless innings for the win, walking one and striking out five.
Martinelli threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Martinelli allowed both Joppatowne hits ad he struck out four batters.