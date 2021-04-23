xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Patterson Mill takes down Harford Tech in tennis win

By
The Aegis
Apr 23, 2021 9:53 AM
The high school tennis season continued Thursday with teams from Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright and Bel Air all picking up wins.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Patterson Mill tennis team improved its record to 6-0 Thursday, beating host Harford Tech, 8-3, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference match.

The boys first doubles team of seniors Noah Harley and Noah Sherwood continued their dominance with an 8-2 win, bringing their undefeated record to 6-0 for the season.

Andrew Lee won at first singles, 8-2, and Andrew Trinh won at third boys singles, 8-2.

All girls singles earned a win, led by Lilly Holtschneider (8-0). Kylee Connors (8-4) and Jessica Kim (8-5) were also winners.

Jadon Harley and Gretchen Cousler also won at mixed doubles, 8-2, while the girls duo, Estella Halsey and Olivia Whipp won, 8-6.

Other Thursday UCBAC scores

C. Milton Wright improved to 7-0 with an 11-0 win over visiting Fallston (1-5).

Bel Air (5-1) also won, beating visiting Aberdeen (0-6), 6-0.

Match details were not provided.

