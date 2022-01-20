Harford Tech wrestlers win big over North East, 58-12, despite two-week layoff

The Harford Tech wrestling team was back on the mat Wednesday for the first time in two weeks.
The Cobras appeared to not have missed a beat, hosting and easily beating North East, 58-12, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division dual.
Tech (11-3 overall) won 11 of 14 bouts, including more than half by pin. The meet also had just two forfeits, both by the Indians (4-3).
“A little rough, couple of sloppy matches, but it’s probably a testament to us not wrestling for two weeks,” Tech coach Ja’Juan Burrell said. “It’s good to be back out on the mat and we just got to fine tune and be ready for the rest of this week.”
Zaden Tablan got the Cobras off and rolling with a pin at 106 pounds. Tablan stopped Hunter Pettorossi in 3:33. North East’s Mason Boyd followed with the Indians first win at 113. Boyd built a 7-0 led over Antwain Shaw Jr., before pinning him in 2:45.
Mason Stephens accepted a forfeit for Tech at 120, while Logan Barkey, a junior, scored one of the fasted pins on the night at 126, stopping Gable Luckhardt in just 43 seconds.
“I’m just thinking, get to my stuff, noticed he was kind of standing up, so I just snapped him down,” Barkey said. “Kept working him and got to my move, I like the cradle, so just put him in that and put him away.”
North East got its second win at 132 with Mark Grasher beating Connor McNamae by 10-3 decision.
Tech, though, took over from there, winning the next six bouts to take a 18-9 lead to 46-9.
Quincy Gash started the wins at 138, winning a 14-6 major decision over Johaan Fields. Wes Outlaw and Godfred Acheampong followed with first-period pins. Outlaw put away Landon Knaub in 1:28 at 145 and Acheampong stopped Blaydon Blake in a quick 30 seconds at 152.
“It always feels good to get a good win,” Gash said. “I came out there, I tried to wrestle my match. There was a time I could have put him away with a stack, but my coach told me to let him up, get your takedown, get the major decision.”
At 160, Kevin Mendez got a second-period pin over Kameron Schank in 3:19.
The Cobras closed out the streak with a pair of decisions. Charles Turney was a 9-5 winner at 170 over Manny Rose, while Kelvin Mendez beat Ethan Doctor, 11-4, at 182.
North East grabbed its final win at 195 with James Paylor beating Gavin Thompson, 7-0.
Tech then closed out the meet with a 1:25 pin for Robert Okougbo over Mikey Pritchett at 220 and Salim Ruffin won a forfeit at 285.
“I’m proud of my guys, we knew coming into this, this would be a tough match during the season,” Indians coach Mark Mossa said. “I thought my guys came in and wrestled their hardest. Really proud of the guys and how they worked.”