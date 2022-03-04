Fallston girls basketball makes a dozen 3-pointers in 58-28 region title win over Harford Tech

The Fallston Cougars girls basketball team rode a dozen 3-pointers to victory Thursday night, beating visiting Harford Tech, 58-28, for the Class 2A East Region I title.
The win avenged a stinging loss to the Cobras two seasons ago and it was still fresh on the minds of some.
“We lost this thing a couple of years ago, same team at their place, so it’s been on our mind for a couple of years,” Cougars coach Johnny Woods said. “I’m just so happy for these kids, they’ve worked so hard. To see them get the final after putting in the work, that’s all that matters.”
Fallston (19-4) scored multiple 3-point baskets in three of four quarters, while Tech (15-7) made just 11 baskets in the game.
The long range shots started early with senior Molly Mullaney doing the honors. Mullaney opened scoring with a 3 and then another to stake the Cougars to a 6-0 lead.
“It was definitely super important, set the tone for the whole game,” Mullaney said of her early baskets. “Soon as you make one shot, the whole team can get hot.”
Boy, did they.
Mullaney’s baskets led the Cougars to a 12-5 first quarter lead and they rolled from there. The Cougars scored 15 second-quarter points, on five made 3-point shots. Senior Julia Skinner made a pair, as did Lindsey Detloff off the Cougars bench. Allie Book made the other at the buzzer, pushing the Fallston lead to 15, 27-12, at the half.
The Cobras were getting shots, both in the paint and out, but many were contested and others not. It didn’t matter, though, the Tech shots just weren’t falling.
Freshman Amya Goodsell scored all seven points for Tech in the quarter.
In the third quarter, Fallston’s scoring leader, senior Jillian Crawford (five points), scored her only basket with 4:20 to play. It was a 3-pointer.
Skinner provided the dagger midway through the third quarter. After three missed free throws, the ball was kicked out to Skinner, who calmly let her shot find nothing but net. Skinner, who led all scorers with 21 points, knocked down her fourth and fifth 3-pointers to boost the lead to 21, 41-20.
“Starting off slow, it sucks, because you keep missing your shots, but if you keep shooting you’re gonna make it,” Skinner said. “I did that and I kept going with it because I knew I was hot, ready and just kept making them.”
Skinner added two free throws to gave the Cougars 43-20 lead into the final quarter.
Book (10 points) netted the final 3, but fittingly it came as the shot clock was nearing zero. The basket made it 48-23 and Tech coach Brad Hunt called timeout with 6:31 to play.
Both coaches cleared their benches over the final minutes. Mullaney finished with eight points for the Cougars, while Goodsell led Tech with 15 points. Abi Marcello added 10 points for the Cobras.
“Listen, they kicked our butts man, hats off to them,” Hunt said. “They shot the ball a little better than we anticipated.” Hunt also remembers the game from two years ago. “We beat pretty much the entire team back in 2020, I think they were kind of hungry for the opportunity. Hats off to ‘em, Johnny [Woods] had them ready to go and they kicked our butts pretty good. I feel bad for my seniors, but I’ve got a pretty young core I’m excited about that we’re hoping will come back from it.”