Fallston girls basketball clinches division title with 34-26 win over Harford Tech

The Fallston girls basketball team shut down a visiting Harford Tech Cobras team Thursday and in the process, put the wraps on Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title.
The Cougars limited the Cobras to single digits in each quarter, while scoring just enough themselves to win the low-scoring contest, 34-26.
“Sometimes, you just got to get one and tonight was one of those night’s where, we weren’t doing a lot offensively, they missed a couple bunnies offensively, but our defense, we hang our hats on that,” Cougars coach Johnny Woods said. “Giving up five points a quarter, six points in a quarter, that’s what got us here tonight.”
Senior point guard Jillian Crawford sank two early 3-point shots as the Cougars (13-3, 10-0) bolted ahead, 8-2.
Tech (11-4, 5-3) had the deficit down to four in the quarter’s final seconds, but Fallston pushed the ball down the court to find Ayla Galloway banking in a layup at the buzzer.
Crawford added another 3-pointer to open the second quarter and Natalie Wirth’s only basket pushed the Cougars lead to seven midway through the second quarter.
Those five points were all Fallston scored, but Tech, a point worse, couldn’t make up any ground.
The Cobras had numerous second-chance opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize. “It‘s been like that the whole year, we get shots, we good looks at it and it just ...,” Tech coach Brad Hunt said. “I’d love to have them falling, but I’m really impressed, we didn’t panic, we stayed poised. We got bullied a little bit, but that’s the things we’ve got to clean up on.”
Fallston took a 17-10 lead into the half and it quickly went to 20-10, on an Allie Book 3-point basket. Tech, meanwhile, opened the second half with more of the same. The first two possessions offered more second chances, but no points, while the third possession was stolen away by the Cougars.
Tech’s Jessica Castro finally banked a shot in and Abi Marcello added a basket. The Fallston lead was 20-14 with midway through the third quarter.
An Emily Solomon basket and Galloway free throw pushed the Cougars lead up to nine, but Tech’s Castro added a 3-pointer to pull the Cobras back to within six, 23-17.
With the quarter winding down, Julia Skinner dropped a 3-pointer for the Cougars, who went to the final quarter up nine, 26-17.
The teams traded baskets each over the first five minutes of the quarter, keeping the Cougars up nine, 30-21.
Tech then scored five straight points to make it interesting. Sophia Mace drained a 3-pointer and Jordan Strang added a basket. Tech was down four with 49.7 left.
Tech failed to score again, while Crawford (15 points, six rebounds) iced the game with four consecutive free throws on a pair of 1-and-1 opportunities.
“They put the pressure on us that weren’t exactly ready for,” Crawford said. “They were pressing the whole game, but they weren’t trying to trap us, and in the very end, that’s they were doing and it worked. We finally took a deep breath and got ourselves under control with about a minute left.”
Teammate Amanda Sharpe was big on the defensive end for the Cougars. The senior center pulled down five rebounds and she blocked five shots, including two big ones in the final quarter.
“I always pride myself on defense, I’ve always found it easier than offense,” Sharpe said. “Last game we held C. Milton Wright to zero points in the second quarter, so just carrying that into tonight’s game really, really helped us.”
Skinner, Book and Galloway all finished with five points.
Anyia Gibson led Tech with eight points, while Castro added five.
“I told my girls, you’re competing and you see what we’ve got to compete against,” Hunt said. “We’ve got a pretty young team and it was a great atmosphere. Hopefully, we’ll bounce back in Bel Air, but if not, we have a good chance of probably seeing them in the playoffs.”