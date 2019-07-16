U.S. Taekwondo Academy athletes bring home 17 medals from national competition

Taekwondo became a full medal sport at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Though the Olympic Committee currently only recognizes sparring as an official event, athletes may choose to compete in forms, board breaking and/or sparring at Nationals. To qualify for Nationals, an athlete must attend a qualifying tournament held just once a year per state. This year’s qualifiers were held at the Harford Community College (APG Arena). Qualifiers are filters so only the highest caliber athletes may move onto the National level. U.S. Taekwondo Academy coached 16 athletes at Nationals this year, collecting a total of 17 medals.