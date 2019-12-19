Swim teams from Bel Air and C. Milton Wright were winners in the pool Wednesday evening.
Bel Air won a tri-meet contested at Magnolia Middle school. The Bobcats beat Harford Tech, 126-61, and Fallston, 131-57. Fallston edged Tech, 92-90.
CMW, meanwhile, beat North Harford, 237-91, in a dual meet at Edgewood Middle School.
In Bel Air’s win, Zac Clark and Matt Weaver led the boys with double wins. Clark won the 200 free and 100 backstroke races, while Weaver was fastest in the 50 and 100 free sprints.
Matt Collins added a 100 fly win and Jake Harris was the 500 free winner for the Bobcats. Bel Air also won the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.
Olivia Van Dyke was the lone double winner for the Bel Air girls. Van Dyke claimed victory in the 100 fly and 100 back events.
MacKenzie Skelton (200 free) and Lydia Loftus (200 IM) were also winners for the Bobcats. Bel Air added wins in the 200 free and 400 free relays.
Tech had four wins in the girls meet. The Cobras opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Emerson Young then won the 50 free, while Rilee Graham won the 100 free. Laci Pierce added the final Tech win in the 500 free.
Shane Eckman picked up the lone Tech boys win, taking the top spot in the 200 IM.
Fallston swimmers were best in the breaststroke races. Calvin Grier won the boys race and Abby Schneider took the girls race.
Mustangs top Hawks
In CMW’s win, it was a total sweep by the boys team, led by three swimmers with double individual wins.
Michael Foltyn was first in the 200 free and 100 fly races, while Thomas Cowan captured wins in the 200 IM and 100 back races. Jeff Kretschmer added wins in the shortest and longest events, the 50 and 500 free.
Jayden Slotnick added a 100 free win and Addison Sweat was first in the 100 breaststroke. The Mustangs also won all three boys relays.
Hannah Silcox and Kaylee Blair led the CMW girls. Silcox won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke races, while Blair won the 50 and 100 free events.
Rachel Balcer also got a win for CMW in the 100 fly. The Mustangs also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Emily Iampieri was a double winner for North Harford. Iampieri was first in the 200 and 500 free races. Teammate Riley O’Hare added a win in the 100 back. The Hawks were also winners in the 400 free relay.
Huskies win tri-meet
Patterson Mill knocked of a pair of Cecil County opponents in a Tuesday tri-meet at Edgewood.
The Huskies beat Perryville, 243-6, and Elkton, 198-121.
The boys team won all 11 events, highlighted by a pair of double winners. Issara Ounnarath was fastest in the 50 free and 100 races, while Mason Windle was first in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke events.
Others winning were Johnny Mamedov (200 free); Molrakot Ounnarath (200 IM); Noah Majka (100 free); and Alan Nguyen (500 free).
The Huskies also won all three boys relays.
The Huskies girls team was led by Katerina Lomis and McKenzie Milstead. Lomis won the 200 free and 100 fly races, while Milstead won the 50 and 500 free events.
The other Huskies win came in the 100 free race for Sarah Lingelbach. The Huskies added a win in the 400 free relay.