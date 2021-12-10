Harford Tech, Aberdeen post Thursday swim victories

Harford swim teams got their first taste of action this week with Harford Tech and Aberdeen highlighting the results with Thursday wins.
Tech’s win came over Edgewood, 214-64, in a dual meet at Edgewood Middle School.
Tech swimmers won all six relays, while Gavin Carson (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) was the lone Cobra with multiple individual wins.
Tech boys won all but one event. Winners were Caden Barcikowski (100 breast stroke); Owen Ray (100 free); Dewayne Roper (50 free); Ben Ellenbecker (100 butterfly); and Shane Eckman (500 free).
Winning for Tech girls were Victoria Kalikowski (100 back); Alexandra Hall (50 free); Allison Putkisto (100 fly); Isabelle Stoughton (100 free); and Jessica Bell (100 breast).
Catherine Whipkey was a double winner for Edgewood wins in the 200 IM race and 500 free.
Ria Singh added a girls win in the 200 free, while Mark Garcia (200 IM) picked up the lone Edgewood boys win.
Aberdeen 214, Bo Manor 25
The Eagles were easy winners over the other Eagles who only had a girls team.
Aberdeen swept all six relays and there were multiple double winners. Boys winners were Michael Pomales (50 free, 200 free); Ethan Ryan (200 IM, 100 fly); and Colin Moses (500 free, 100 breast). Lars Lefkowitz added a 100 free win and Jason Perndreca won the 100 back.
Abigail Melick led the Aberdeen girls with wins in the 200 IM and 500 free. Additional wins came from Alison Ridley (200 free); Erica Honadel (100 fly); Miriam Fountain (100 free); and Emily Sause (100 back).