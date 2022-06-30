Moms and daughters highlight Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League’s 31st year

The Bel Air Women's Summer Lacrosse League is a bit of a family affair this summer with four mother, daughter teammates participating in the league. The group, from left, GOAT-Fish's Amy Clough and daughter Aurora; Cobalt's Kim Eraso and daughter Gabby; Crocs' Cari Biscoe and daughter Addison; and Cobalt's Laura Thomas and daughter Emily Sause gather for a quick photo before taking the field on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

For the past 31 years, the Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League has given hundreds of players the opportunity to recreate with friends and in some cases, family.

This season, family has never been more prominent as four mom-daughter combinations help make up this year’s league. And all are overly pleased and excited for the opportunity to play together.

Amy Clough and daughter Aurora Clough are members of the GOAT-Fish (Gold) team, while Cari Biscoe and daughter Addison Biscoe are teammates on the Crocs (Green) roster. Kim Eraso and daughter Gabby and Laura Thomas and daughter Emily Sause are all part of team Cobalt (Blue).

Thomas and Sause are no strangers to the sport, but both are first year players in the league. “My concern was the age group, because I’m on the higher spectrum. All the girls are great, they just love the game. We’re just out here having fun,” Thomas said.

Sause, a recent Aberdeen High School graduate, says her Aberdeen lacrosse coach told her about the league, so she signed herself and mom up. “I think if we had heard about it sooner, we would have definitely played sooner,” Sause said.

The mother-daughter team of Laura Thomas, left, and Emily Sause are one of the four mother-daughter pairs playing in the Bel Air Women's Summer Lacrosse League this year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Having been signed up, Thomas says she did have a little anxiety, but it quickly went away. “That’s the best part, but I think a little bit of anxiety because I haven’t played for so long. Being stuck in a corporate world, I needed an outlet and so I might have poo-pooed it for a couple days and I finally did it,’ she said. “I leave here, I’m so happy and just so relieved and you get a little bit of exercise and if you lose a few pounds, I’m good with that. First few games I was going home and just crashing, but now I’m really excited to be out here.”

Sause is headed to Salisbury University in a couple months. “I think I’m going to play at Salisbury, at least for the club team, so I decided this would be a fun summer program to do,” Sause said. “I think it’s an honorable moment to play with your mom, it’s like a blast from the past and then present times, it’s just super cool. A memory you’ll always have.”

Both plan to play in the league in coming years. “I think we are lifers now, for me I just had to learn new rules because I’ve been out of the game for a little bit,” Thomas said.

The Clough’s have been playing in the league together for the past few years and they couldn’t be happier. “I waited for this, I love it,” mom Clough said. “I’ve been waiting and sometimes thinking, I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I know she’s coming up, she’s gonna play. I love it, it’s so fun because I used to coach her, too.”

Amy Clough, back, and her daughter Aurora Clough share a laugh as they watch their teammates on the field during Bel Air Women's Summer Lacrosse League play on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Clough is one of the league’s legends, having played in it for some 20-plus years. “Super fun to just be teammates, I love watching her play with me,” Amy Clough said.

Aurora is a sophomore at the University of Delaware. “It was weird at first, I’m not going to lie, because I’ve always looked up to her as my coach,” Aurora Clough said. “Now that we’re, not on the same level, we’re teammates now. It’s not a mom-daughter-coach team. I go from me watching her to her watching me and us playing together.”

Kim Eraso is in her 27th year of league play and she has kept on playing long enough to get daughter Gabby involved. “It was like the proud mom moment from the time that she was five and I said I can’t wait to have a day where I can play on the field with her, it was cool, it was a good feeling,” Kim Eraso said. “It was nice to see her excelling on the club field and then being able to come out and play with some of these girls that are next level.”

Eraso has coached Gabby for many years and now the two are part of the Coppermine Lacrosse Club.

Cobalt's Kim Eraso, left, congratulates her daughter Gabby Eraso after a goal during a game played Tuesday in the Bel Air Women's Summer Lacrosse League. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabby is a sophomore at Patterson Mill High School where she plays lacrosse and swims. “She’s pretty crazy on the field, she’s so fun to watch, she’s very bold and aggressive,” Gabby Eraso said about her mother. “I just want to be able to play like her. I grew up watching, that’s all I use to watch.”

Now, playing together has brought on a little more for Gabby. “Because of all that she’s taught me, I feel like I’m almost coaching her, too.,” she said.

Gabby also talked about the league. “It’s more playing time, playing with better people, more advanced and experienced players. Makes me a better player,” she said.

Cari Biscoe is in her 28th year of play and interestingly enough, she and Kim Eraso were college teammates at Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University).

“It’s come full circle because Cari and I played together at Villa Julie and I started coaching her Addison when she was 12,” Kim Eraso said. “It’s fun to see, people I played in college with, we’re back on the field together 20 years later as well as our daughters on the field together. It’s kind of a unique opportunity. It’s very special.”

Cari Biscoe thought playing with a daughter would happen. “I thought it would eventually happen, because I have three others below her,” Cari Biscoe said. “They’ve been on this field, coming here every Tuesday and Thursday for quite some time. Sideline, now on the field. Anybody wants to dream of that, right?”

Addison, a sophomore at John Carroll where she plays lacrosse and basketball, is in her first year of league play, but clearly no stranger.

“It’s fun, I like it. It’s a different experience,” Addison said. “She’s still coaching me, she still yells at me, she’s just on the field, but she encourages me too.”

Addison has been around the league for years, but more in a cleanup and helping role. “I wanted to do this last year, but I was too, young, apparently. I always wanted to do this,” she said.

Cari Biscoe, left, and her daughter Addison Biscoe share a laugh on the sideline at halftime during Bel Air Women's Summer Lacrosse League play on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Both Biscoe’s are midfielders for Cobalt, so they work well together. “It’s fun, I sort of know where she’s going to go because I’ve coached her and you anticipate those cuts,” Cari said.

Both Kim and Cari have additional daughters nearing league age and it’s possible the league might see mom and two daughters in a year or so.

The league is under the direction of Terry Handerhan. Handerhan began playing in the league in 1992 and took it over in 1993.

“In any sport, it’s nice to see mothers and daughters playing together. Women, often are the ones that are taking the kids to the games, they have a lot of extra chores and stuff like that,” Handerhan said. “So they give up their sports, they’ll go to the club and do exercise classes, but they give up the competitive sport. So, it’s nice to see we have some longevity. I think it’s fantastic, I just wish more women could stay long enough that their kids could come play, too.”