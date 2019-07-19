Gold upends Blue for title in women’s summer lacrosse league final

Playing with only 10 players Thursday evening, the Queen Bees (Gold) beat the Wildcats (Blue), 9-8, in overtime, to win the Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League championship.
The game was played in 12-minute quarters because of the heat.
The game was back and forth throughout with Blue starting out strong in the first quarter with a 3-1 lead. Gold, though, came back to take a 5-4 lead going into halftime.
Early in the fourth quarter, Blue came from behind to force a 7-7 tie. Kelly Emge (four goals) then scored for Gold on a free position shot to push her team back ahead, 8-7, with 2:31 left.
Blue, however, wasn’t done and with just over a minute left, Isabelle Dallam (four goals) scored the tying goal on another free position shot.
Blue had additional chances to win the game in regulation, but Gold goalie Liz Palmer (nine saves) made two saves in the last 1:30 of regulation.
In the 5-minute sudden death overtime period, Blue won the draw and had the first opportunity to win, but the shot hit the pipe. Gold recovered, brought the ball down and Aurora Clough was fouled in the eight meter area, causing a free position opportunity with 3:10 remaining in OT.
Clough scored the free shot to give Gold the title. Kelsie Swanson added three goals for Gold and Katie Mitchell added a goal and assist.
Kaitlyn Larrimore scored twice for Blue, while Kayla Koch and Sarah Koch had a goal apiece. Alexis Ebsworth added one assist.
Blue goalie Roxanne Dietrich, a sub from Purple, finished with seven saves.