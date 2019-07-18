Gold beats Purple in OT to reach title game in women’s summer lacrosse play

The Bel Air Women’s Summer League reach postseason play Tuesday and the league had a very exciting playoff game at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street Field.
The Queen Bees (Gold) beat Straight Off the Couch (Purple), 8-7, in overtime to gain a shot in the final against the Wildcats (Blue).
The championship is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Gold, playing with 11 players throughout and in the heat, dominated the first half with winning most of the draws and ground balls. That led to an 6-2 halftime lead for Gold, but Purple fought its way back into the game.
With eight minutes left in the second half, Purple was just two goals behind. With just 32 seconds left, Purple got possession of the ball and Sarah Streett scored to cut the deficit to one.
Gold won the ensuing draw, but Purple forced a turnover and with four seconds remaining, Lindsay DeLosier was fouled and awarded a free position shot. DeLosier (two goals) scored and the game was tied, forcing overtime.
The OT was a five minute, sudden death period.
Gold won the opening draw and got off the first shot, which was stoped by goalie Amanda Cliffe (six saves). Purple then had a chance for the win, but Gold goalie Liz Palmer (six saves) made a save as well.
With 2:37 left in the OT, Gold’s Katie Mitchell (two goals) scored the winning goal.
Kelly Emge led Gold with four goals, while Kelsie Swanson added a goal and assist. Aurora Clough also scored once for Gold.
Chelsea Wathne led Purple with three goals. Sarah Streett and Calixta Eraso also had a goal each. Roxanne Dietrich added a half in goal for Purple and made two saves.