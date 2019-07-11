Blue leads women’s summer lacrosse league standings

After taking the July 4 holiday off, the Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League was back in action Tuesday evening with a pair of games.
The Wildcats (Blue) opened play with a 9-7 win over Queen Bees (Gold), while Gold bounced back in game two to edge Straight off the Couch (Purple), 8-7.
The results leaves Blue atop the standings at 5-3-2, while both Gold and Purple are 5-6-1.
In Blue’s win, Isabelle Dallam led the scoring with four goals and an assist. Emma Hom and Belle Shipley added two goals apiece and Savannah French scored once.
For Gold, Kelly Emge and Kiley Hartsell scored two goals each, while Gabby Miller, Kelsie Swanson and Mia Rosso added a goal apiece.
Gold goalie Liz Palmer played for Blue and made seven saves, while Purple keeper Amanda Cliffe played for Gold and made 10 saves.
Emge leads Gold
Emge scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Gold past Purple.
Others scoring for Gold were Rosso, Katie Spence, Breanna Barry and Brenna O’Neill. Katie Mitchell added an assist.
For Purple, Mackenzie Swartout, Marisa Braungart and Chelsea Wathne scored two goals apiece and Sarah Street added a goal and two assists. Grace Hatcher also had one assist.
Palmer made five saves in the Golf goal and Roxanne Dietrich had two saves for Purple.