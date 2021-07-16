Blue beats Gold to gain spot in Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League championship

The Bel Air Women’s Summer lacrosse League moved into postseason tournament play Thursday and Blue Razz knocked off the Gold Mighty Ducks, 13-7, to advance into the league championship game.
Blue was take on the Red Flames in Tuesday’s title game at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street Field.
Blue came out strong in Thursday’s win, scoring the first five goals of the game. Gold finally put itself on the board halfway through the first period, but Blue went to the half leading by four goals, 6-2.
Gold, though, wasn’t down for the count.
Dominating draw control, Gold scored the second half’s first four goals to tie the game with 15 minutes left to play.
Making some changes at center, Blue was able get some of the draws and then score its own four, unanswered goals.
Gold wasn’t able to make a second comeback.
Calixta Eraso, Kayla Koch and Kim Eraso all scored three goals to lead the Blue scoring. Single goals were scored by Justina Ludwig, Sarah Koch, Isaballe Dallam and Gabby Eraso.
Kelly Emge and Marisa Parker led Gold with two goals each. Allison Impallaria, Maritza Moscoso and Briana Gress added a goal apiece and Gwen DeLeva had one assist.
Both goalies, Roxanne Dietrich for Blue and Gionna Maria for Gold, made eight saves.