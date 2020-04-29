Steeplechase races wiped out by coronavirus

The sport was dealt an additional blow on April 15th when the well-known and popular three-time Maryland Hunt Cup winner, Senior Senator, was stricken with colic and taken to the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton veterinary center in Kennet Square where it was determined he had suffered an irreparable rupture. The horse, whose story had been featured on 60 Minutes, and which had been poised for an attempt at a fourth Hunt Cup win, was euthanized. Senior Senator, trained by Joe Davies, nephew of the late Senator Joseph D. Tydings, was only the ninth horse to win the race three times since its 1894 founding and the first three-time winner since 1983 when Mrs. Miles Valentine’s Cancottage captured his third victory.