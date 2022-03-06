Kelvin Mendez’s undefeated run ends as four Harford County wrestlers finish second at MPSSAA state tournament

UPPER MARLBORO — Harford County wrestlers were shut out Saturday at the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament held at Show Place Arena.
Four wrestlers, two boys and two girls, reached the state finals but were forced to settle for runner-up spots on the podium.
Overall, nine Harford wrestlers (four girls, five boys) placed sixth or better at the annual event, which was held for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harford Tech senior Kelvin Mendez went into the Class 1A/2A 195-pound final unbeaten, but so was his opponent, Stephen Decatur senior Alex Koulikov (27-0).
Kuolikov took Mendez down and to a near fall for five quick points in the first period. Mendez reversed Koulikov to get on the board, but Koulikov added an escape to lead 6-2.
In the second period, Koulikov added another escape from the down position. Late in the period, Koulikov took Mendez down again with a throw before scoring the pin with eight seconds left.
“It was a good match, a good last match against a great guy,” Mendez said. “He had better technique than me, that’s all there is to say, he had better technique and his throws were amazing. That’s why he’s undefeated, he deserves it.”
It was the final match for Mendez, who’s future athletic career will be on the football field.
“This is funny, because I wasn’t going to wrestle this year, just to focus on football, but this guy [coach Ja’Juan Burrell] convinced me to,” he said.
Mendez, who ends the season 29-1, posted two pins and a last-second semifinal win, 12-11, to reach the state final.
Patterson Mill sophomore Marloe Stump (9-9) was a runner-up in the girls’ 170-pound weight class. Stump won three matches, two by decision and one by pin, to reach the final.
In the final against Watkins Mill sophomore Jabea Ewane, Stump was unable to score and fell, 6-0.
“I was talking to her before the match and apparently it was both our first year and she still seemed a little intimidated by me, but I was like, there’s nothing to be intimidated about,” Stump said.
Ewane scored a takedown in the first and second periods for a 4-0 lead. Stump started the third period on top and she tried to turn Ewane, but was unsuccessful.
“I almost had her on the power half, but she finally clamped back down and I lost my grip there and she was able to turn back over,” Stump said. “I didn’t see myself getting past the first period, so I’m pretty proud of myself for that.”
Two lightweights also came up short.
In the girls’ 100-pound final, North Harford freshman Bryn Cespedes (5-3) battled Ally Conley (10-8), also a freshman from Queen Anne’s.
Cespedes took Conley down with a double leg move right away, but Conley was able to escape. Cespedes attempted another takedown, but Conley scored a takedown of her own and three near fall points.
Cespedes shot for another takedown in the second period, but it too was countered by Conley, who scored the takedown herself. Conley added three more back points for a commanding 11-2 lead through two periods.
Conley added a reverse in the third period and a late stall point as well for a 14-2 major decision.
“I think since I got so many shots on her at regionals she just, like, saw it coming,” Cespedes said about the second and third failed shots. “She has longer legs than me, so when she sprawls, I can’t really hold on anymore.”
C. Milton Wright senior Demetrios Gourgoulianis (33-5) was the other Harford finalist, competing in the Class 1A/2A 113-pound weight class. He squared off against Williamsport’s Zach Starr.
The match was scoreless through two periods, as neither wrestler could figure out a way to score.
Starr started down in the third period and he quickly gained the neutral position for a 1-0 lead. Needing to score, Gourgoulianis went for a takedown, but Starr (30-1) defended and scored his own takedown.
Starr allowed Gourgoulianis to escape in the final seconds for the 3-1 win.
CMW senior Carter Goscinski (160 pounds, 1A/2A) had the best run among the non-finalists. Goscinski dropped his first match, but rebounded to win four straight bouts to battle for third.
Unfortunately, Goscincki (31-9) was pinned in the consolation final by Owings Mill’s Tae Simpson in 1:58.
“I knew it was my last ride,” Goscinski said of his efforts. “This was it, I’m going to trade school, this was it.”
Bel Air sent three wrestlers to the 3A/4A semifinals — junior Gavin McDowell (132, 3-4), sophomore Chris Nice (138, 26-7) and senior Daniel Cross (152, 25-6) — but all three lost before battling back to place sixth.
Harford Tech senior Kevin Mendez (24-4) wrestled to a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds in 1A/2A competition.
In the girls’ brackets, both Apollo Hayden of Harford Tech and Alysa Kaptain of Havre de Grace wrestled in the semifinals, but both were beaten and forced to compete in the consolation bracket.
Hayden (15-1), a junior, battled back to place third at 145 pounds, while Kaptain (8-9), a sophomore, placed fifth in the 170-pound bracket.
Perryville senior Kali Shifflett (10-10) lost early, but wrestled back to place third in the 235-pound weight class.
April Martin (4-9), a C. Milton Wright junior, earned a sixth-place finish at 145 pounds.