C. Milton Wright doubles team of Jake Kegley and Colin Blanton win state tennis title

Colin Blanton, left, and Jake Kegley of C. Milton Wright were crowned Class 2A boys doubles state champions. (Courtesy of Bill Kegley)

C. Milton Wright High School’s Colin Blanton and Jake Kegley were crowned Maryland state tennis champions Saturday at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.

The two seniors, who played singles before pairing up for the title run, won the Class 2A boys doubles championship in straight sets.

The Blanton/Kegley team defeated Grayson Hammann and Adam Green of Hereford, 6-2, 6-3.

Both players agreed, the lob game of Kegley and kill game of Blanton was the difference in the match.

“Jake’s lob was incredible and I think 90 percent of the points we won, Jake lobbed it over the man at the net’s head and they would hit a ball to me and I would poach it at the net and volley and end the point like that,” Blanton said.

Kegley said, “I rediscovered that, my lob over the first guy was working really well. People traditionally play the style where you just hit forehands, keep ‘em low at the net, but once they get one of those high balls, they don’t know what to do. Colin backed up a little and easily track it down and then he would slam it.”

The game plan worked throughout the tourney. The champs won two matches to win a region title and then two more to gain entry into the state finals.

“It really didn’t feel like life was real,” Blanton said of the win. “My head was like numb. I tossed on the Ray Lewis jersey because of the final match ever, winning the championship.”

Kegley added, ”It didn’t hit me, it felt like we still had another game to play. It was such a long season, but a couple hours later, it kind of settled in and I realized that I had done it once I got recognition from my friends.”

The state title was a first for both athletes at CMW, but there had been some near misses. Kegley was part of two CMW boys soccer teams that finished runners-up. Kegley was a freshman on JV when the Mustangs won a second straight title, but was a sophomore and senior on the near misses.

The misses made Kegley hungry.

“I felt that the two losses that I had, which were both in overtime, I really needed to get one because if you go 0-for-3 it doesn’t look good,” Kegley said. “We worked very hard and we changed stuff this year compared to last year. As partners we changed up our formations and in practice we took it very seriously. I told him (Blanton) on the bus, “I gotta win this one, this is my last shot. We practiced hard and I think our mentality set the difference and we wanted it more than they did. No matter who it was, we were just hungrier than them.”

A couple of other CMW players also finished with top three state finishes.

Frances Ceballos was a runner-up in girls singles, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Ruhika Bhat of Poolesville.

The mixed doubles team of Emma Sheridan and Deron Zhu reached the semifinals, but were beaten. The pair battled back to place third with a 6-0, 6-2 win in the consolation match.

1A results

Patterson Mill’s boys doubles team of Walker Milstead and Andrew Lee were runner-up in the 1A bracket. The pair fell 6-3, 7-5 to Nikhil Andhavaropul and Arjun Mistry of Liberty.

Brandon Nguyen of Harford Tech placed third in boys singles, winning his consolation match, 6-3, 6-2.