C. Milton Wright golfer Jack Geyer shoots 74, sits a stroke back of leader at 2A/1A state golf tournament

C. Milton Wright sophomore Jackson Geyer fired a 74 Tuesday to put himself in state title contention at the Maryland Class 2A/1A state golf tournament in College Park.

Geyer, one of three Mustangs to shoot below the cutline of 80, is tied for second with two others, one stroke behind leader Noah Wallace of North East. Wallace, a junior, is the defending 2A/1A state champion.

The final round at the University of Maryland Golf Course begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“Pretty much, I was focusing on every shot because at this course it will, really, you can take a turn by not focusing up or letting one shot slip and then getting in your head,” Geyer said. “You just got to stay in every shot and find where you can miss on every hole. Today, I didn’t miss too much and another big thing is putting. The greens are pretty quick, you have to have a good line and trust your line and make as many putts as you can.”

Geyer’s round, which included 33 putts, started on No. 1. He made four pars but followed with back-to-back bogeys.

His first of two birdies came on the par-4 seventh hole, but his lone double bogey came at the par-5 ninth sending him to the back nine with a 3-over-par 38.

On the back nine, Geyer bogeyed No. 10, but a birdie on the par-5 13th hole pulled him even on the back. He pared the final five holes for 36 and a final score of 74.

“Definitely pretty happy with everything that I did today,” Geyer said. “There’s always the shots where you can wish you did this or you wish you did that, but I wouldn’t take anything away from what I did today or say that anything I did today was bad. Definitely feel good and think I can take it lower tomorrow.”

Geyer shot the best score for the Mustangs, who missed advancing as a team by one stroke. The team shot 332.

Senior Trevor Heid overcame a quadruple bogey to start and shot 78. The round included three birdies. Teammate Joe LoBianco, a junior, shot 79, a round that ended with 10 pars and eight bogeys.

The Mustangs’ fourth player, senior Chase Medinger, had a tougher day, shooting 101.

Fallston junior Alex Langford shot an 80 to advance. Langford made three birdies, but a pair of double bogeys and a triple bogey ran the score up.

Two other Cougars competed but missed the cut. Junior Noah Bark shot 89, while Jupiter Moore, a sophomore, shot 85. The girls cutline was 82.

Also, representing District 7, Rising Sun senior Tyler Hogue advanced with a 79.