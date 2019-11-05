Patterson Mill senior Paula Moon won the Class 1A-2A girls state golf title Monday at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.
Moon, who came into Monday’s final round with a one-stroke lead, fired a 79 for a two-round total of 159. Moon pulled away and won the title by six strokes. Oakdale sophomore Elizabeth Tucci was runner-up with an 81 on Monday and two-round total of 165.
Fallston’s Will Creery, meanwhile, was hoping a third time’s the charm, but the senior could not make up any ground on Monday. Creery entered the final round two strokes off the lead of La Plata junior Gavin Ganter. Both players shot 77 and Creery finished third.
For Moon, Monday’s win was very pleasing. “It feels amazing, I never expected that it could ever happen for me to win state champ,” Moon said. “And to win as a senior and send it off on a good, strong note. I feel very accomplished with what I’ve done with these past four years in high school, so it;s been good.”
Moon’s card on Monday wasn’t perfect by any means on the par-71 course, but the round of 79 was best among the six girls competing for the title.
The scorecard showed eight bogeys, one double bogey and two birdies. “It was honestly my third shot. My driver’s went well, but my second shots did not help me at all,” Moon said about the round. “So, I had to get in a chip and then one-putt for par. The back nine, the pars I made were mostly up and downs. Without my chipping and putting, I don’t think I would have played that well.”
Celebrating the win with Moon was mom Ki Hyun Moon. “I think my mom was excited, but she kept her cool,” Moon said. “I think we’re both equally excited.” Raphael Moon, father of Moon, is usually following Moon as well, but he was absent due to work travel.
For Creery, it was another solid finish but another slight disappointment. Creery’s card showed six bogeys, a double bogey and two birdies. His two-round total was 151, while Ganter’s was 149.
Ethan Wolbert, a Winters Mill senior, shot 75 in both rounds to finish at 150, a stroke better than Creery and in the runner-up slot.
Creery’s Fallston teammate Jack Emmett, shot 95 on Monday. His two-round total was 176, placing him 22nd.
Cummings, Honadel in 3A-4A
C. Milton Wright senior Michael Cummings and Aberdeen freshman Erica Honadel both competed in the 3A-4A tournament.
Cummings, who shot 84 in the opening round, shot 83 Monday for a 167 total. He tied for 41st.
Honadel shot 87 Monday, three strokes more than her opening round of 84. Her two-round total of 171 placed her 19th.