Monday’s round of the Maryland State Golf Tournament fell victim to Sunday’s heavy rain as the tournament for Class 1A and 2A players was postponed. Two inches of rain fell Sunday on the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park, prompting the postponement.
The 1A-2A tourney is now set for a Tuesday start at 9 a.m.
Harford County has nine golfers competing in the 1A-2A tourney. Fallston and Patterson Mill both have four-player teams in action.
Fallston senior Will Creery leads the Cougars. Creery is a three-time district champ and a two-time state runner-up.
Joining Creey are Michael Corona, Jack Emmett and Sophia Fellner.
Patterson Mill senior Paul Moon leads the Huskies. Moon is also a three-time district champion. Others playing for the Huskies are Mitchell Walz, Sam Sapp and John Harrison.
North Harford’s Zach Wilcox also qualified for the tournament and he will represent the Hawks.
With the 1A-2A event pushed back a day, the 3A-4A tourney will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Five players, including a team from C. Milton Wright, will compete. Playing for the Mustangs are Michael Cummings, Connor Fantom, Trevor Heid and Nicole Butterworth.
Also competing is Aberdeen freshman Erica Honadel.
Golfers from both days of play will be trying to advance to the final round, which is now scheduled for Thursday. That round is also set to begin at 9 a.m.