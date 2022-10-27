C. Milton Wright sophomore Jackson Geyer finishes third at state golf tournament

C. Milton Wright's Jackson Geyer watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright sophomore Jackson Geyer shot a round of 74 for a second consecutive day Wednesday and it was good enough for a third-place finish among Class 2A/1A male golfers at the Maryland state golf tournament in College Park.

Geyer’s two-round total was a 6-over-par 148, two strokes out of second and eight off the score shot by North East junior Noah Wallace, who won his second straight title.

“Definitely wanted to do a little better today, but it happened same score and ended up with third place,” Geyer said. “It was pretty important for me.”

Fallston's Alex Langford hits a shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The round featured four bogeys and a birdie on his final hole.

“Putting was a little bit of a struggle today,” Geyer said. “I was giving myself very good opportunities to attack and make moves, but I just couldn’t commit with the putter and roll the ball in.”

Then came Geyer’s final hole, the ninth hole after starting the round at 10. Frustration and joy collided with his made 5-foot birdie putt.

“It was kind of both, made me happy to finally get a birdie after trying to get so many for so long,” Geyer said. “To finally roll a birdie in was pretty exciting and a relief just to finally hang my hat on a birdie.”

Geyer, who now will ready himself for a basketball season at CMW to stay in shape, is also looking to keep the golf game sharp.

“I definitely want to get back out there again and swing the clubs and keep playing my game that I have going right now,” Geyer said. “Try to do a little better each day, because I definitely feel like I can play better than how I performed, but I just gotta keep working ad try to get to the spot where I can do that consistently.”

Aberdeen's Erica Honadel reads the break of the seventh green before a putt during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Alex Langford, a Fallston junior, shot the best round of any Harford golfer, an even-par 71 on Wednesday.

The round, which included four birdies, finished Langford with a total of 151 and sixth place.

Also for CMW, senior Trevor Heid shot 81 on Wednesday to finish plus-17 (159) and tied for 16th. Junior Joe LoBianco shot 84 in the final round to finish plus-21 (163) and tied for 19th.

In the 4A/3A tournament, Aberdeen senior Erica Honadel shot 83 Wednesday and she finished 21-over (163) for a 12th place finish among females.

Bel Air senior Matt Young shot 93 in the final round to place 52nd with a 176 total.