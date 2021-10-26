Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel in the hunt after first day of MPSSAA state golf tournament

Five Harford County high school golfers made the trip to College Park on Monday for the first day of the 4A/3A state tournament held at the University of Maryland Golf Course.
Aberdeen junior Erica Honadel shot a 3-over-par 74 and trails leader Helen Yeung of River Hill, who shot a par-71.
Bel Air sent a four-player team to compete, but the team failed to advance, as did the players.
Lily Harman and Rowan Edwards both shot 95, while Matthew Young shot 98 and Andrew McKay shot 114.
To advance to Wednesday’s scheduled final round, boys needed to shoot 82 or better and girls needed to score 85 or lower.
Honadel is in the hunt thanks to a strong start and finish. She birdied her first two holes and her last.
She made huge strides after posting a round of 88 at the District VII tournament.
”I’ve been working really hard the past few weeks, so I’m really happy that I was able to have a good score. The good start really helped me get into a good rhythm,” Honadel said. “My iron play and my short game was also really good, so that helped my score too.”
Honadel continued, ”The competition out here is so tough that I’m really just grateful to even make it to the second day. Now that I have a good score, though, I really just want to see if I can replicate it. I want to try and make smart decisions, not focus so much on the other players, and more just avoid the blowup holes and play like I did today.”
Class 2A/1A
Five more individuals, including four from Harford, will play Tuesday in the 2A/1A tournament. Zach Wilcox (North Harford), Brandon Palen (Patterson Mill), Ben Brzozowski (Havre de Grace) and Jack Geyer (C. Milton Wright) all qualified at the District VII Tournament held a few weeks back at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa.
District VII champion, Noah Wallace of North East, is the fifth individual.
CMW will also participate as a team. Joining Geyer are Trevor Heid, Joe LoBianca and Tyler Mann.
Baltimore Sun Media sports editor Brent Kennedy contributed to this article.