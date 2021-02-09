Harford County high school coaches excited to get back on the field with spring sports season starting in March

“I’m super excited,” Harford Tech boys lacrosse coach Rob Gaines said. “For me, having just taken over the Tech program last year, the idea that we’d be able to get back at it in March almost feels like were picking up where we left off last year. Clearly, we will have lost some seniors and some kids may opt out due to COVID, but I’m excited, not just for the lacrosse aspect, but to see the kids get back together, to socialize, work and just do something that they love to do. I know we’ve all been missing that.”