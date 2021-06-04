xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
MPSSAA playoff brackets drawn for baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse

By
The Aegis
Jun 04, 2021 3:56 PM

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association drew region playoff brackets Friday for baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse, who begin play next week in single elimination format.

All region games next week are scheduled to be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at multiple school sites. Game times are to be determined.

Baseball

In Class 1A East, Region I, Havre de Grace will play at Bo Manor on Monday, with winner traveling to Colonel Richardson on Wednesday.

Patterson Mill and visiting Perryville will meet on Wednesday.

In 2A East, Region I, Harford Tech will host Fallston on Monday with North East awaiting the winner on Wednesday.

North Harford will host the Elkton-Rising Sun winner on Wednesday.

In 3A North, Region II, all games are set for Monday. Aberdeen visits Bel Air; Patapsco visits C. Milton Wright; and Edgewood visits Dundalk.

Softball

In Class 1A East, Region I, both games are to be played Wednesday. Patterson Mill will host Perryville and Havre de Grace will host Colonel Richardson.

In 2A East, Region I, North Harford hosts Elkton on Monday with winner playing at Rising Sun on Wednesday.

Also, Harford Tech hosts North East on Monday, with Fallston set to host the winner on Wednesday.

In 3A North, Region II, C. Milton Wright plays at Patapsco on Wednesday, with Bel Air hosting the winner in Friday’s region final.

Girls lacrosse

In Class 1A East, Region I, Harford Tech will visit Havre de Grace on Wednesday with the winner playing at Fallston on Friday.

In Region II, Perryville is hosting Cambridge-South Dorchester on Wednesday with the winner playing at Elkton on Friday in the region final.

In 2A East, Region I, North Harford plays at Kent Island on Wednesday.

In 3A North, Region II, Bel Air plays at Patapsco on Wednesday with the winner playing at C. Milton Wright in Friday’s region final.

Boys lacrosse

In Class 1A East, Region I, Havre de Grace will play at Harford Tech and Patterson Mill will visit Fallston on Wednesday. Winners will meet in Friday’s Region final.

In Region II, Perryville will host the Region final on Friday.

In 2A East, Region I, North Harford will play at Rising Sun on Wednesday.

In 3A North, Region II, Aberdeen plays at Bel Air on Wednesday with the winner playing at C. Milton Wright in Friday’s Region final.

