Spalding boys basketball eliminates John Carroll with 67-53 win in MIAA A quarterfinal

The visiting Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers were a bit too, much for the John Carroll Patriots Wednesday night in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference boys basketball tournament quarterfinal.
The Cavaliers surged ahead in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 67-53 win over the Patriots
“I think we were very efficient tonight, we shared the basketball extremely well,” Cavaliers coach Josh Pratt said after his team improved to 24-8. “Our No. 1 thing is trying to get out in transition, work inside out and get good buckets, good possessions. I thought we rebounded well and I thought we played good defense tonight.”
The game-changing run came midway through the second quarter with John Carroll (19-8) holding its largest lead, a five-point advantage, 17-12.
Cam Whitmore, the Cavaliers’ 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior guard and Villanova commit, scored five points to tie the game and Jordan Pennick, also a senior guard, knocked down a 3-pointer to push Spalding up three.
The Patriots snapped the run with a Terry Long Jr. basket, but Whitmore, who led all scorers with 28 points, added four more points, including two from a dunk and the Cavaliers closed the half with a 28-22 lead.
“We always play together, play with the same intensity, fight adversity and get the win,” Whitmore said.
Spalding pushed its lead to 12, 36-24 after a 3-pointer from Pennick (11 points).
Malik Washington, who added 13 points off the Spalding bench, converted a three-point play to push the lead to 13, 39-26.
The Cavaliers kept scoring and the Patriots did not. Whitmore scored nine in the quarter and the lead grew as high as 16 and stood at 15, 46-31 at the end of the third.
“So much of our program is truly built on being tough and being together and tonight I thought our guys competed,” Patriots coach Seth Goldberg said. “We played hard, we were physical. We let things bother us tonight, we weren’t at our best and our guys know it.”
The Patriots came out strong in the final quarter. Full court pressure and four points in 30 seconds and the Patriots were back within 11, 46-35.
Spalding, though, failed to flinch. Whitmore scored eight more points in the quarter and the Cavaliers made 7 of 13 free throws to keep the Patriots at bay.
Tyson Commander scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the final quarter, but the Patriots couldn’t get any closer than 10 with just over a minute to play.
“Our guys play with a level of freedom and a level of excitement and energy and they really enjoy it,” Goldberg said. “For whatever reason tonight, we just didn’t have that.”
Jeannot Basima scored 12 points, TJ Vaughn added 11 points and Long Jr. added eight for the Patriots.