South Carroll volleyball rallies from two sets down to beat Patterson Mill, 3-2, in Class 1A state semifinal

Members of the South Carroll girls volleyball team celebrate after their win over Patterson Mill in the Class 1A state semifinal match at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

South Carroll came from two sets down Monday to win a five-set thriller over Patterson Mill in a Class 1A girls volleyball state semifinal.

The Cavaliers dropped the first two sets 21-25, 18-25, but roared back to win the next three, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7 at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers (14-4) will meet Clear Spring at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1A state final at Harford Community College.

“Coming in, I knew it was going to be a challenging game for us, but with the mindset on the entire team this year, I knew that the game was theirs from the get-go,” South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler said. “We started off slow and then I said a few things to get them back in the right mindset, the mindset we’ve had all year.”

Advertisement

South Carroll's Jamie Knight glides in to tap the ball over the net during the Class 1A state semifinal match against Patterson Mill at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the deciding fifth set, Patterson Mill went up 2-0 on a pair of Jeana Harrison kills, but South Carroll scored the next four points, the fourth on Jamie Knight’s kill.

The Huskies (14-5) tied the set at 4, but the Cavaliers pulled away a short time later. Harrison’s kill pushed South Carroll ahead, 7-6, and she then served five points for an 11-6 lead.

Patterson Mill’s final point ended the run, but two errant hits by the Huskies gave the Cavaliers a 13-7 lead. Huskies coach Brandon Jones called a timeout, but it just delayed the win. Rylee Taylor served the final two points with Patterson Mill unable to return the volley after several hits between the teams.

“It’s been our goal since the beginning of the season, we’re going to states this year,” senior Lindsey Willie said. ”Our team has never been like this in my entire four years of being on the team. I don’t think we’ve had this much passion to win, ever.”

Trailing 2-0 and facing elimination the Cavaliers battled back. The third set was locked at 15 and Patterson Mill actually led 20-17 on a Josie Otremba kill. South Carroll scored five straight points to lead 22-20.

Tied at 23, South Carroll scored the final two points to win and stay alive.

In the fourth set, Patterson Mill led 8-4 and then 12-6, but the Cavaliers came back, tying the set at 13.

Freshman Elaina Murphy’s kill put South Carroll ahead, 16-15, and it never trailed again. A Harrison ace and Murphy kill made it 18-15. Lili White’s block had the Cavaliers ahead, 22-17, and another Murphy kill put the Cavaliers on set point.

Advertisement

Patterson Mill was hitting on all cylinders in the first two sets. Junior Grace Bonhoff and Otremba both had three kills in the first set win, but a Murphy kill for South Carroll had the set locked at 19 and the Huskies calling timeout.

Patterson Mill's Josie Otremba serves the ball to South Carroll in the fifth set of the Class 1A state semifinal match at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Out of it, the Huskies rode another Bonhoff kill to get ahead and then outscored the Cavaliers 5-2 to end the set.

“Coming in today I talked to the girls about this being a big stage for them,” Jones said. “None of them had ever been to the state championship for a volleyball team. Even if you think you’re prepared, the nerves get the best of you.”

The Huskies best set came in the second and it started with an 8-0 run. The Cavaliers cut the lead to 10-5 and then got as close four at 22-18, but the Huskies closed it out with three points.

“I’m so happy that I got to play with them and I’m so proud of them,” Otremba, a senior said. " I honestly didn’t expect us to get this far, but I’m so tremendously proud.”