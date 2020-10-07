Havre de Grace professional tennis player Sophie Chang just wants to play

“Only option for me is probably to go to Egypt, there’s a bunch of $15,000 tournaments over there. They’re the, I won’t say they’re the lowest level, they will draw good players, especially because of the situation, but also, good players go to them. If you win the entire tournament, even though it’s a total purse $15,000, so if you win the whole tournament, I think you get about $1,200. Unless I’m winning all the tournaments, I don’t think I’ll be making much money,” Chang said. “But that’s not what I’m really looking for, I would be hoping that I would just be getting a lot of good match play and hopefully, working on my game and maybe create something like I had going on out in California, obviously with less money. I don’t see too many other options if I want to play again this year.”