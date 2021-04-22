Patterson Mill’s dominance on softball field continues

Patterson Mill continued to flex its muscle on the softball diamond Wednesday, winning yet another shutout in an five inning win.
The Huskies (6-0) blanked host Bel Air (4-2), 11-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference softball game.
The Huskies have not allowed a run in any of the six games and have scored at least 10 runs in four games.
Dakota Pitts was up to the Wednesday’s test and she shut the Bobcats down on four hits, while striking out seven over five innings.
Offensively, the Huskies went to work early with every girl in the lineup reaching base safely at least once in the game. The Huskies totaled 12 hits.
Lily Hofmeister set the pace this time by going 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Ella Laurentius was 3-for-4 with a run and Pitts went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Also, Caroline Michaels went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and two RBIs, while Madison Knight was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Maddie Buher went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and added two sacrifices that were responsible for two more runs.
Jaydn Betters, Kyrsten Coppage, Emma Sanza and Makayla Lopez all had one hit to lead Bel Air.
Coppage took the loss for Bel Air. The left-hander allowed 13 hits and 11 runs over five innings, striking out three.
Hawks nip Eagles
North Harford (5-1) outlasted visiting Bo Manor (2-4) for an 11-10 UCBAC win on Wednesday.
North Harford opened up scoring in the first inning with Emme Brossoit driving in two runs with a double.
Maggie Mullin got the start for North Harford, going four and a third innings and allowing five runs on six hits. She struck out two and walked one. Dani Becker came in to close the game in relief.
North Harford had 10 hits in the game. Brossoit, Tonya Marks and MacKenzie Dunaway each collected multiple hits for North Harford.
Cobras help out Mariners
Harford Tech (3-3) won at Joppatowne (0-1), 8-5, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Joppatowne had just eight players available for the game so Harford Tech lent a player so the game could be played. This was Joppatowne’s first game played this season.
Warriors beat Rams
Havre de Grace (3-1) won at Edgewood (2-3), 13-3, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Hitting triples for Edgewood were Angelica Sauer, Juliet Sanchez and Melani Nauta-Borja.
Adding singles were Bella Delcoestello, Abby Reed, Remely Nance, Miranda Badham, Tatyana Sanchez and Nauta-Borja.
Havre de Grace stats were not provided.
Other Wednesday UCBAC scores
Aberdeen (0-4) was beaten 14-0 by visiting Rising Sun (7-0) and C. Milton Wright (0-5) was defeated by visiting North East (3-3), 15-5.
Stats were not provided for either game.
Patriots win big
John Carroll (5-4) added a win Tuesday, beating visiting Mt. de Sales, 12-2, in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference game.
Kyleigh Waugh hurled a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking five for the win.
The Patriots collected 13 hits and drew eight walks.
Tessa Boswell had three hits and four RBIs and Sophie Anderson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Waugh was a perfect 3-for-3, while Sydney Dawson had one hit, a home run. Mykaela Getz tripled and drove in two runs, while Bri Botkin and Katie Levey each hit singles.