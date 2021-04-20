Edgewood rides Badham arm, bat to softball win over North East

The Edgewood High School softball team evened its record to 2-2 Monday with an 2-1 win at North East (2-3) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Miranda Badham pitched the win, striking out 13. Badham also aided her own cause with a home run.
Remedy Nance and Tatiana Sanchez hit a double each for the Rams, while players hitting singles were Badham, Tatiana Sanchez and Juliet Sanchez.
Huskies roll on
Patterson Mill improved to 5-0 Monday with another shutout. The Huskies blanked visiting Harford Tech (2-3), 10-0, in UCBAC play.
Madison Knight made her second straight pitching start and she extended our opponents’ scoreless streak to 28 innings in the five-inning, run-rule game. Knight allowed one hit and a walk, while striking out 12.
The Huskies scored seven first inning runs and slow played it until the fifth when they scored the final three runs. Tech aided the Huskies scoring, committing seven errors that led to eight unearned runs.
It was a complete team effort offensively with every girl in the lineup getting a hit, led by Maddie Buher’s 2-for-4 night. Buher doubled, scored one run and drove in two.
Allie Cichocki went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and three RBIs. Knight was 1-for-2 with a triple, walk and two RBIs. Ella Laurentius (one run) and Marloe Stump (two runs) both went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Also, Dakota Pitts, Caroline Michaels, Tara Caprinolo and Lily Hofmeister all went 1-3 for a combined four runs and three RBIs.
Brianna Lunenfeld was extremely effective on the mound for the Cobras going four innings and allowing no earned runs. Madison Merson came on in relief and allowed two earned runs.
Grace Borkman had the lone hit for the Cobras.
Hawks beat Cougars
North Harford (4-1) got a two-run home run from Tonya Marks Monday to lift the Hawks past visiting Fallston (2-3), 8-6, in UCBAC play.
The Marks blast, her second of the game, came in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking up a 6-6 tie.
North Harford had built a five-run lead in the fourth inning, but Fallston scored five runs to tie, setting up the dramatics.
Maggie Mullin earned the win for North Harford. Mullin pitched all seven innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, while striking out two.
Allison Strohman made the start for Fallston, surrendering eight runs on nine hits over five and a third innings. She struck out five. Madison Burns threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Marks, Emme Brossoit and Abigail Buckland each had multiple hits for North Harford. Brossoit and Marks had three each.
Warriors stun Bobcats
Havre de Grace (2-1) scored early Monday at Bel Air (4-1) which led to an 8-3 win in UCBAC play.
Havre de Grace scored twice on groundouts by Emily Curry and Kelsey Barks in the first inning and once in the second on a triple by Tai Turner.
Barks also was the winning pitcher, tossing all seven innings. Barks allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one.
Caroline Hilyard started the game for Bel Air and lasted two innings. Hilyard allowed four runs on three hits and striking out one. Kyrsten Coppage threw five innings in relief.
Havre de Grace racked up eight hits in the game. Turner and Emma Wilkie each collected multiple hits with Turner finishing 3-for-3.
Bel Air had seven hits. Makayla Lopez and Jaydn Betters had two hits apiece to lead the Bobcats.
Huskies blank Mustangs
Patterson Mill junior Knight pitched a five-inning no-hitter Friday in the Huskies 10-0 win over host C. Milton Wright in UCBAC play.
Knight struck out 11 in the no-hit, no-walk effort that extended the Huskies scoreless streak by opponents to 23 innings.
Meanwhile, offensively, Allie Cichocki set the pace by going 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Dakota Pitts and Caroline Michaels both went 4-for-4 as well. Pitts doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs and Michaels scored twice, drove in three and hit two doubles.
Tara Caprinolo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ella Laurentius added a double, while Knight, Maddie Buher, Emma Shultz and Marloe Stump each adding singles.
Hawks beat Elks
North Harford needed five innings, too, Friday in its 18-5 UCBAC win at Elkton.
North Harford took the early lead, 5-3, in the first inning. Big hits in the inning from Lauren Brandis, Mackenzie Dunaway and Alexis Trzeciak.
The Hawks added six more runs in the second inning. Collecting RBIs were Dani Becker, Tonya Marks and Emme Brossoit.
North Harford had 13 hits on the day. Marks, Maggie Mullin, Brossoit, Trzeciak and Brandis all managed multiple hits.
Mullin pitched the win, six hits and five runs, while striking out five.
Bobcats pound Panthers
Bel Air junior catcher Lanie LeVee gave host Perryville fits on Friday, going 5-for-5 to lead the Bobcats past the Panthers, 20-7, in UCBAC play.
LeVee singled in the first, tripled in the second, singled in the third, tripled in the fifth and singled in the sixth to complete her perfect outing offensively.
Bel Air collected 23 hits and Perryville had nine.
Other Bobcats collecting multiple hits were Kyrsten Coppage, Jaydn Betters, Abby Bannan, Tara Trzeciak, Emma Sanza and Caroline Hilyard.
Coppage earned the win for Bel Air. The left-hander lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, while striking out 11.
Brook Strong took the loss for Perryville. Strong surrendered 13 runs on 15 hits over four innings, striking out one and walking none.
Kaiva Hicks, Kristyn Gardner and Briana Rebman each had multiple hits for Perryville, led by Hicks who was 3-for-4.
Cobras beat Eagles
Harford Tech pitcher Brianna Lunenfeld pitched a one-hitter Friday in the Cobras 11-1 win over visiting Aberdeen in UCBAC play.
Tech’s offense was strong as well, racking up 13 hits. The team was led by Grace Borkman who went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and RBI. Jessica Bouthet went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Other Tech offensive standouts were Lillie Uttenreither, 2-for-3; Lacey Swart, 3-for-3; and Lunenfeld, 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Patriots get win
John Carroll added a 5-4 IAAM win over visiting Archbishop Spalding on Thursday.
Julia Wilkes pitched five innings, giving up four runs on six hits, while Brianna Botkin earned the win, pitching two innings and giving up no runs.
The Patriots scored twice in the second inning and once in the third. Spalding scored four in the fifth, setting up the Patriots walk-off win in the seventh.
Sydney Dawson singled and Kyleigh Waugh tripled to plate Dawson with the tie run. Sam Sclafani then reached on an error, allowing Waugh to score the winning run.
Julia Sparr and Katie Levey both had RBI singles for the Patriots.