Softball season opens in Harford with wins for Huskies, Bobcats, Cobras and Cougars

After a nearly two-year break, Harford County high school softball teams were back on the field Friday with a full slate of games.
Highlighting the action, the Patterson Mill Huskies defeated visiting Havre de Grace, 10-0, in six innings in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference action.
Other winners included Bel Air, Harford Tech and Fallston.
At Patterson Mill, senior pitcher Dakota Pitts allowed three hits, while striking out eight to earn the win.
The Huskies took advantage of numerous Havre de Grace errors. The Huskies scored three runs in each of the first and second innings to get ahead early.
Allie Cichocki led off the first inning and reached on an error. Maddie Buher doubled her home and Buher scored on Madison Knight’s ground out. Pitts then reached on another error and Tara Caprinolo, who went 2-for-2, singled in Pitts.
Barks escaped more trouble as the Warriors turned a 4-6-3 double play.
In the Huskies second inning, Buher’s two-out triple plated two and Knight singled to drive in Buher with the sixth run.
“Coming out of the gate with hitting, I thought I did pretty well, especially after, for club, not being able to see live pitching for a few months and high school for two years,” Buher said.
Buher was also happy to be playing. “I feel like it’s really fun to come out after the huge break, especially because last year we thought we had a really good chance at getting to states,” Buher said.
The Huskies added the seventh run in the third inning. Caprinolo led off with a single and scored on a Caroline Michaels single.
The Huskies then closed the game in the sixth with three more runs. Cichocki singled and Buher and Knight both reached on errors, which allowed Cichocki to score. Pitts then ripped a double to right-center, driving in Buher and Knight with the game-ending runs.
“They did take advantage of some of the errors that were made by Havre de Grace. But in the long run, the only thing that we focus on, besides a little bit of base running and a little bit of defense going into the season, was making sure we were prepared to hit coming out of the gate,” Huskies coach Jeff Horton said.
They did that, collecting 11 hits. Buher and Caprinolo led with two hits each.
Natiah Turner had two hits, including a double, to pace Havre de Grace. Kelsey Barks singled for the other Warriors hit, leading off the second inning.
The Warriors other base runners came with Ashley Kovacsics reaching on an error and Brooke Wolinski-Butz drawing a walk.
Barks pitched for the Warriors, allowing 11 hits and she struck out one. Havre de Grace made seven errors.
“So, what we’re dealing with as a young team and we do have some new faces this year is the dynamics of the personalities,” Warriors coach Jeff Thompson said. ”Trying to get people to trust one another, have each other’s back. The errors, silly errors that should never happen at this level.”
Bobcats beat Eagles
The Bel Air Bobcats opened with an 15-4 win over visiting Aberdeen in UCBAC play.
Aberdeen jumped ahead in the first on Hailie Curran’s three-run home run.
The Bobcats responded with an eight-run bottom of the first.
The Bobcats were led by Kyrsten Coppage, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, single, double and walk. Emma Sanza went 2-for-3 with a single, home run and walk and Makayla Lopez was 2-for-4 with a home run and single.
Also, Caroline Hilyard was 2-for-2 with a double, single and walk and Fleischmann also went 2-for-2 with two singles and she was hit by pitch.
Cobras top Hawks
Harford Tech won at North Harford, 11-7, in six completed innings of UCBAC play.
Tech collected 10 hit. Lacey Swart, Briana Lunenfeld and Jessica Bouthet all had multiple hits for the Cobras.
North Harford freshman MacKenzie Dunaway had two hits and three RBIs, while Lauren Brandis also had two hits and an RBI.
Cougars drop Mustangs
Fallston knocked off host C. Milton Wright, 13-3, in UCBAC play.
The Cougar bats were led by Allie Book, Jillian Crawford, Corinne Dunton, Julia Strohman and Allison Strohman. These five Cougars were a combined 11-for-15, including three doubles and a triple.
Allison Strohman also pitched three strong innings and struck out eight.
CMW’s Kaitlyn Willford hit a fourth inning home run to lead the Mustangs.