County softball teams were eager to hit the field for 2020 season

Outlook: “Since I started on the coaching staff six years ago and assumed head coaching duties a year after, we have been a team in rebuilding mode. We’ve been extremely young in the process and have yet to field a team that would see the majority of upper class-men start,” Huskies coach Horton said. “Well this year, we are finally poised to turn the corner and reap some of the rewards of that rebuild as our roster consists of 8-of-11 upper class-men. On top of that, we return nine starters (7 All-County) and add solid depth with the addition of junior Shultz and freshman Laurentius.” The team’s two-year record of 30-7 commands attention. “It should be fun to see the dynamic duo of Pitts and Knight dealing to Buher as she continues to progress at her pitch-calling skills,” Horton said. The infield returns senior Keech, junior Cichocki and sophomore Caprinolo, while the outfield returns two seniors in Horton and Brown and junior Michaels. “These girls will try to improve on their 2019 team defensive fielding percentage of .949 and team batting average of .335,” Horton said.