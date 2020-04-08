County softball teams were eager to hit the field for 2020 season

Folks, with the recent announcement to further postpone all Maryland schools through the end of this month, it’s all but guaranteed that we will not have a spring high school sports season to cover and enjoy. That said, we still want to preview teams and the deserving student-athletes. Here is a look at county softball teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Kyle Dawe (second season)
2019 record: 8-13
Top returning players: Emma Zimmerman, Sr. (C); Allison Morter, Jr. (P)
Key new players: Madison Johnson, Fr. (P)
Outlook: N/A
Bel Air
Head coach: Nicole Cosgrove (second season)
2019 record: 14-5
Top returning players: Peyton Hale, Sr. (LF); Maddie Bosley, Sr. (CF); Emma Sanza, Jr. (SS); Abby Bannan, Jr. (3B); Lanie LeVee, So. (C); Caroline Hilyard, So. (P)
Key new players: Makayla Lopez, Fr. (1B/OF); Kyrsten Coppage, Fr. (P)
Outlook: The expectations for this season are high following a fantastic 2019 season, that included a region championship. “The goal is once again a regional championship with a state tournament appearance,” Bobcats coach Cosgrove said. “So far, the team looks strong with several returning and experienced varsity players.”
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Jim French (second season)
2019 record: 14-7
Top returning players: Megan Reed, Sr. (SS); Skylar Little, Sr. (2B); Megan Marshall, Sr. (C); Gabby Miller, Sr. (CF); Kylie McCarthy, Sr. (1B); Cassie Knight, Sr. (UTIL); Miranda Badham, So. (P)
New key players: Maddie Nimmo, Jr. (3B); Kaitlyn Williford, So. (RF); Hannah Brown, Jr. (OF)
Outlook: We are excited about our season and the girls are very focused and working very hard each day," Mustangs coach French said. “Again, our schedule presents many challenges, but the girls are very humble and ready to start. We have great leadership from our seniors and we look forward to a competitive season and another state run.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Chris Spinner (fifth season)
2019 record: 9-9
Top returning players: Brooke Greaver, Sr. (3B); Hannah Goad, Sr. (LF); Angelica Sauer, Jr. (P)
Key new players: Olivia White, Sr. (1B); Kiana Williams, Jr. (2B)
Outlook: “After losing three senior starters last year, we have nine returning players from last year’s varsity squad and with the addition of three new players new to varsity, I am excited for this season,” Rams coach Spinner said. “I expect this team, led by senior captains Greaver and Goad, to do well in a very competitive division. We have a very smart and athletic group of young ladies that will continue to develop and grow as a team throughout the season. As always I am proud and lucky to coach such a great group of student athletes.”
Fallston
Head coach: Kevin Medicus (third season)
2019 record: 11-8
Top returning players: Julia Anthony, Jr. (LF); Allie Book, So. (1B); Jillian Crawford, So. (SS); Corinne Dunton. Jr. (RF); Kaylee Schueler, Jr. (2B); Allison Strohman, Jr. (P); Julia Strohman, Jr. (C); Natalie Webster, Jr. (CF)
Key new players: Anna Scheir, Jr. (3B)
Outlook: Fallston comes into this season with great anticipation. “We feel we are ready to make that next step with a team lead predominantly by juniors. We remain hopeful to be on the field playing this season, yet it seems less and less likely with the threat of coronavirus,” Cougars coach Medicus said. “While we have no seniors on our team, we are saddened for other players who may miss their final season in high school. Still, this season is not for nothing as lessons are learned in their highest form. Stay safe everyone.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Brian Reider (first season)
2019 record: 5-13
Top returning players: Taylor Reider, Sr. (CF); Jessica Bouthet, Jr. (3B); Grace Borkman, Jr. (LF); Ashley Deems, Jr. (SS); Kaylee Siler, Sr. (1B)
Key new players: Briana Lunenfeld, Fr. (P); Lacey Swart, Fr. (RF); Hayden Korbert, Fr. (C); Arianna Blum, Fr. (2B); Lillie Uttenreither, Fr. (UTIL); Madison Merson, Fr. (P)
Outlook: Harford Tech returns just five varsity players, but the future is bright as the varsity team is loaded with talented underclassmen. “The Cobras will be counting on the returning players to set the standard for the underclassman and establish the ‘Tech Way’ of playing softball for the years to come,” Cobras coach Reider said. “Harford Tech has a very versatile roster as numerous players can play multiple positions. The Cobras will heavily rely on their solid defense to back up two starting freshman pitchers.”
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Jeff Thompson (first season)
2019 record: 5-14
Top returning players: Emily Wolf, Sr. (P/OF); Emily Curry, Jr. (SS); Natiah Turner, So. (CF)
Key new players: Emma Wilkie, Fr. (INF/OF); Natalie Bucci, Fr. (C); Kelsey Barks, Fr. (P)
Outlook: With a disappointing 2019 season in the rear-view mirror, returning players are more motivated than ever. This combined with a very strong freshman class promises to add a much needed boost to the program. “Our players believe in a “team first” mentality which will lead the way as we work hard to improve in every aspect of our game,” Warriors head coach Thompson said. “As we head into the 2020 season the future of Havre de Grace softball looks bright.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Sherry Hudson (fifth season)
2019 record: 9-8
Top returning players: Emma Ritter, Sr. (CF); Jules Donnelly, Sr. (C); Kate Gromacki, Sr. (OF); Courtney Hartman, Sr. (2B); Kyleigh Waugh, Jr. (P/SS); Brianna Botkin, So. (P/1B); Katie Levey, Jr. (INF); Julia Sparr, So. (OF)
Key new players: Sam Sclafani, Fr. (P/3B); Mykaela Getz, Fr. (OF); Sam Jones, So. (INF); Laura Hughes, Fr. (1B)
Outlook: The team will be led by senior centerfielder Ritter (Virginia Tech commit), who returns after leading the team in hits, average, RBIs and stolen bases. A three time IAAM All-Conference, All-County and Baltimore Sun All Metro player, Ritter will be supported this year by fellow seniors Hartman, Donnelly (Christopher Newport commit) and Gromacki. In the circle the team will rely heavily on the arms of Waugh, Botkin and Sclafani. Other key contributors will be Caitie Brooks, Sparr, Levey, Hughes and Getz.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Jim VanHorn (fifth season)
2019 record: 1-14
Top returning players: Madison Booker, Jr. (P/C); Sheridan VanHorn, So. (C/INF); Kaylee Morales, So. (SS/2B)
Key new players: Gabby Craig, Fr. (SS/2B)
Outlook: “I am excited about this group that is young and eager to show they have improved. We only start one senior, so we are looking at this as another year of developing and growing as a team,” Mariners coach VanHorn said. “We have great leadership and hardworking young ladies.”
North Harford
Head coach: Christine Mullin (first season)
2019 record: 8-10
Top returning players: Madisyn Greaver, Sr. (3B); Dani Becker, Jr. (P); Morgan Buckland, So. (CF); Maggie Mullin, So. (P)
Key new players: Emme Brossoit, Fr. (C/RF); Abigail Buckland, Fr. (2B); Alexis Trzeciak, Fr. (LF)
Outlook: “We have spent the winter months working hard to promote and build the North Harford High School softball program. As a result we had greater student interest than in year’s past,” Hawks coach Mullin said. “We have a new, passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated coaching staff. These coaches, combined with the guidance of solid upperclassmen leadership and talented underclassmen, make for a very promising 2020 team and great basis for our future.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Jeff Horton (fifth season)
2019 record: 16-4
Top returning players: Mackenzie Horton, Sr. (OF); Adriana Brown, Sr. (OF); Katie Keech, Sr. (3B); Dakota Pitts, Jr. (P/SS); Maddie Buher, Jr. (C); Caroline Michaels, Jr. (OF); Allie Cichocki, Jr. (2B); Madison Knight, So. (P/SS); Tara Caprinolo, So. (1B)
Key new players: Emma Shultz, Jr. (3B/UTIL); Ella Laurentius, Fr. (P/1B/UTIL)
Outlook: “Since I started on the coaching staff six years ago and assumed head coaching duties a year after, we have been a team in rebuilding mode. We’ve been extremely young in the process and have yet to field a team that would see the majority of upper class-men start,” Huskies coach Horton said. “Well this year, we are finally poised to turn the corner and reap some of the rewards of that rebuild as our roster consists of 8-of-11 upper class-men. On top of that, we return nine starters (7 All-County) and add solid depth with the addition of junior Shultz and freshman Laurentius.” The team’s two-year record of 30-7 commands attention. “It should be fun to see the dynamic duo of Pitts and Knight dealing to Buher as she continues to progress at her pitch-calling skills,” Horton said. The infield returns senior Keech, junior Cichocki and sophomore Caprinolo, while the outfield returns two seniors in Horton and Brown and junior Michaels. “These girls will try to improve on their 2019 team defensive fielding percentage of .949 and team batting average of .335,” Horton said.