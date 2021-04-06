Harford high school softball teams set to begin 2021 season

Season outlook: “This year will be different from those of past as this is the first time in my tenure that we field a team comprised of mainly upperclassmen. It seems like just yesterday when the 2017 preseason write up stated that we “managed to always be a fun and entertaining team” as our young girls were coming off an 8-8 Susquehanna Division record,” coach Horton said. “That young team has now matured and the expectations are high for them as they have now morphed into a team with a target on its back.” Before COVID hit last season, the team compiled a two-year record of 30-7, along with a Susquehanna Division title and a second-place finish in the Chesapeake Division. “This year, we’ll return six previous All-County starters whose team defensive fielding percentage of .949 and team batting average of .335 were program bench marks the last time they saw the field in 2019,” Horton said. “We’ll also turn to our key new players to add depth in hitting, speed, and defensive versatility to help complement our pitching duo that needs no introduction. Stay tuned to see if we can stay ‘fun and entertaining’.”